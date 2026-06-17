Hypertension represents one of the most significant and enduring challenges in public health: it is common, clinically serious, and yet often silent. Many patients live with high blood pressure for years without obvious symptoms, and the first sign of poor control may be a cardiovascular, renal, or cerebrovascular complication. This is why the future of hypertension management cannot depend only on occasional consultations or prescription refills. It must move toward continuous, connected care that keeps patients engaged between clinic visits. Hypertension (Freepik)

The scale of the challenge is significant. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 1.4 billion adults aged 30–79 years were living with hypertension globally in 2024, and nearly 600 million were unaware that they had the condition. In India, hypertension is now one of the most important chronic disease risk factors, with studies reporting increasing prevalence, including a sharper rise in rural and younger populations. Urban lifestyles marked by stress, poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, poor sleep, and rising obesity further exacerbate cardiovascular risk, especially when hypertension coexists with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or dyslipidemia.

An emerging concern is that high blood pressure is now no longer limited to adults. Recent global research has shown that hypertension among children and adolescents has increased over the last two decades, largely linked to obesity, sedentary habits, poor diet, and inadequate sleep. This is an early warning sign. Cardiovascular risk is beginning earlier, while our care systems often still respond late.

For many patients, hypertension care still follows an episodic pattern. A patient visits a doctor, gets blood pressure checked, receives lifestyle advice and medicines, and then returns after several months. In between these visits, the clinician has limited visibility into what is actually happening.

This gap is critical. Patients may miss doses, discontinue treatment once they feel better, experience stress-induced spikes in blood pressure, gain weight, or delay follow-ups. Clinic readings may not always capture the patient’s real-life blood pressure pattern at home, at work, or during periods of stress. By the time the next consultation happens, the opportunity for earlier intervention may already have been lost.

Clinic measurements often fail to reflect real-world patterns—at home, at work, or during periods of stress. As a result, by the time the next consultation occurs, critical opportunities for earlier intervention may already have been lost.

Hypertension, therefore, needs a continuous model of care. The goal should not be only to prescribe treatment, but to help patients stay connected to treatment over time.



Continuous hypertension care means extending support beyond the clinic. It can include home blood pressure monitoring, digital reminders, periodic follow-ups, patient education, lifestyle tracking, risk alerts, and physician-guided treatment optimisation.

For patients, this can make care more understandable and practical. Many people know they have BP, but do not fully realise that it needs long-term control even when they feel normal. Simple reminders, regular tracking, and timely counseling can help convert a one-time prescription into an ongoing care journey.

For physicians, connected care can provide a clearer picture of patient progress. Instead of relying only on a clinic reading taken once in a few months, doctors can identify patterns, adherence gaps, and patients who may need earlier review. For health systems, better hypertension control can help reduce preventable complications and pressure on hospitals over time.

India’s health care realities make this shift especially important. Specialist access remains uneven, particularly across Tier II, Tier III, rural, and semi-urban markets. Many patients travel long distances for consultations, delay follow-ups, or receive fragmented care across clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitals.

At the same time, rising smartphone adoption and growing comfort with digital health are creating new possibilities. Hybrid care models that combine in-person consultations with remote monitoring and virtual follow-ups can make hypertension care more responsive and accessible.

However, digital health must be designed with discipline. Technology should not overwhelm patients or burden physicians. Doctors do not need endless dashboards; they need meaningful, actionable information. Patients do not need complicated medical data; they need clear guidance, simple tracking, timely reminders, and confidence that someone is helping them stay on course.

Affordability must remain central to the future of hypertension care. Continuous care cannot become a premium service available only to digitally confident urban patients. If India has to manage hypertension at population scale, digital solutions must be simple, affordable, language-friendly, and usable across different patient groups.

This is where integrated digital health solutions can play a meaningful role. Platforms that combine connected devices, remote monitoring, medication reminders, emergency support, and doctor-patient engagement can help patients remain connected to care between visits. Their true value will depend on whether they improve adherence, support timely intervention, and fit naturally into the patient’s daily life and the physician’s workflow.

The next phase of hypertension management will increasingly move toward hybrid care models that combine in-person consultations with digital monitoring and virtual support. This approach is particularly relevant for India, where the burden of cardiovascular disease is rising, but access to specialists remains uneven across geographies.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled predictive healthcare and personalized cardiovascular medicine can support earlier risk detection and more targeted intervention. When used responsibly, these tools can help physicians identify patients who may be drifting toward poor control, flag adherence gaps, and support timely treatment decisions before complications become severe.

Digital therapeutics platforms powered by connected wearables, remote monitoring, and analytics can further strengthen this model. Features such as real-time vital tracking, medication reminders, emergency support, and continuous doctor-patient engagement can help patients remain connected to care beyond the clinic.

The real value of these solutions will lie in their ability to make hypertension care more proactive rather than reactive. By improving treatment adherence, enabling timely interventions, and supporting long-term follow-up, integrated digital health solutions can help reduce the future burden of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

The future of hypertension management will not be defined by a single medicine, device, or application. It will be defined by how well we connect these elements around the patient.

Episodic care helped us diagnose and prescribe. Continuous care can help us monitor, guide, intervene, and prevent. For India, this shift is both a healthcare necessity and a public health opportunity. Hypertension may be silent, but its consequences are not. If we can make care more continuous, affordable, and connected, we can move from treating blood pressure as an isolated clinic reading to managing cardiovascular risk across a person’s life.

That is where the real impact of modern hypertension care will be seen.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rajeev Sibal, president, India Region Formulations, Lupin.