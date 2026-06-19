Hidden complexity of data ingestion in health care

Imagine a situation where a health care provider generates a routine blood pressure reading and sends it to a centralised data repository. Depending on the system in use at the clinic, this data could potentially be presented in at least three different formats: as free text, as two separate observations of systolic and diastolic pressure with standard LOINC codes, or a single string, like 120/80 mmHg. A trained healthcare professional will be able to instantly interpret it, irrespective of the format, but it could throw a technology platform, which needs explicit rules to understand it, into flux. Digital health (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is just one of the reasons why healthcare data ingestion remains a core challenge that the industry must tackle to truly benefit from the potential benefits of digitisation of this data. Health care data is standardised on paper and customised in practice. Or, to draw a parallel with the non-tech world, this is comparable to having hundreds of dialects of the same language.

The complexity stems from three main causes: Variety, variability, and context. Healthcare data is collated from multiple sources, ranging from electronic health records, lab results and imaging data, among others, and can be presented in multiple formats. Even when organisations follow the same set of standards, implementation varies across the board. Further, health care data is deeply contextual. A lab result is not just a number. What it means has to be taken in the context of a range of parameters, like what it is measuring, when it was measured, the reference range and so on, in order to be relevant. If this context is lost while transferring the data, then the number loses meaning. In health care, meaning is more important than format.

Compounding these challenges is the issue of data quality. Real-world healthcare feeds frequently contain missing values, inconsistent units, duplicate records, conflicting information, and local codes that do not align with broader standards, making data ingestion a challenging process.

Health care organisations are sitting on an unprecedented volume of information. Nearly 30% of the world’s data now comes from healthcare systems, generated across hospitals, laboratories, imaging platforms, payer systems, pharmacies, and care delivery networks. However, many organisations struggle to turn this raw data into something that is reliable and actionable. Given the wide variety of sources and formats, data cannot simply be transferred from one system to another. Data ingestion, validation, standardisation and operationalisation of health care data, is at the heart of this transformation. This is why the industry is moving towards template driven ingestion and common data models like FHIR.

Even once ingestion pipelines are established, shifts like a software upgrade to an EHR system or change in lab formats can have a cascading impact. A feed might appear to follow established standards, but even minor updates or changes can break downstream pipelines. This phenomenon, often referred to as ‘drift,’ creates ongoing maintenance challenges for data teams. This is why data ingestion has to be treated as a critical, ongoing, multi-step process and not a simple file transfer exercise.

In most cases, the real operational challenges begin when organisations attempt to use the ingested data in downstream systems and workflows. The operational challenges can broadly be classified into four buckets: Normalisation at scale, managing referential integrity for a longitudinal patient view, onboarding new sources and operational compliance.

As in the example above, the same clinical concept can arrive in multiple representations depending on the source system. A laboratory value such as HbA1c may be delivered as a numeric result using standard codes, as free text, or through entirely local coding systems. If this data is not normalized at the point of ingestion, then the complexity gets transferred downstream and can cause issues across analytics, reporting and care applications. Building a longitudinal patient view is another challenge. Clinical data tends to be encounter and document driven, while claims data is billings and episode driven. Creating an effective patient record, therefore, requires robust identity resolution, deduplication, and linkage across patients, providers, encounters, and coverage records. Establishing this is essential for effective quality, risk and care management programs.

Onboarding new data sources presents another operational burden. Each provider, payer, or partner feed often becomes its own engineering project, requiring custom mappings, unique parsing logic, extensive testing, and ongoing support. In many organisations, onboarding a single source can take weeks. Integrations are fragile and highly customised and even small changes to upstream feeds can trigger failures, reprocessing efforts, and operational backlogs.

The operational and compliance dimensions of health care ingestion add another layer of complexity. Health care data contains protected health information. Features like auditing, logging, alerting and traceability have to be built into the system. If organisations can’t trace where something failed or where bad data originated, it exposes the organisation to regulatory and business risk.

Teams that scale treat ingestion like a product. This means that they standardise early, automate quality checks and produce consistent outputs into an intermediate canonical model. Rather than treating data ingestion as a series of isolated integration projects, building a reusable operational model can help tackle these challenges.

The first step is to validate the data right at the ingestion stage. This helps spot issues like a malformed file or if a file is missing critical data early on, classify the errors and root it into a consistent remediation workflow. This significantly reduces the likelihood of the missing data causing any operational issues further downstream. Next, instead of writing custom code for every feed, create reusable transformation workflows using metadata and templates. Future updates can then be incorporated by updating only the configuration and not the code. In turn, this speeds up onboarding and reduces maintenance.

Decoupling data ingestion from data consumption allows the organisation to support multiple use cases without having to reprocess the same data multiple times. This is done by adopting a layered approach where the raw data is parsed into structured output and then normalized into a trusted canonical layer before being used to produce FHIR resources or analytics ready tables. Operational visibility is also becoming a core design principle. Functionalities like monitoring, logging, lineage tracking and alerts and dashboards are no longer optional.

The most effective approach is to design assuming that change is constant. Maintaining standards aligned with validation libraries allow organisations to support new implementation guides without destabilising the platform. Having a mechanism for early change detection by monitoring for drift and tracking message profiles help make change controlled, not chaotic.

The benefits of a well-designed system show in up in areas like speed, quality and operational stability. This translates into faster onboarding, reduced maintenance and accelerates time to value for all care improvements.

For payers, operational stability means a clean data backbone, quality programs, risk adjustment and care management without constant rebuilds. For med-tech firms, it reduces integration friction. and speeds insights back to care teams.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to play an important role in healthcare ingestion. AI is being used to extract structured information from unstructured sources such as clinical notes, PDFs, and narrative documents, while natural language processing helps identify data earlier in the ingestion process, reducing the need for manual abstraction. AI systems can also help with schema mapping by suggesting mappings between specifications, identifying inconsistencies and aiding template creation for standardised workflows. While human oversight is still retained, these capabilities can significantly reduce the amount of manual effort required.

Operational intelligence, or applying AI to areas like anomaly detection, drift identification, and intelligent error classification can help teams prioritise issues more effectively and respond to changes earlier.

In the future, it won’t be unusual for health care organisations to move towards self-healing ingestion environments. The platform will have the capability to detect changes on its own, run regression test and promote fixes with controls. An AI-augmented model combined with a metadata-powered framework will make ingestion faster, smarter and more resilient.

The health care industry’s ingestion challenge is not about simply moving data from one place to another. It is about creating trusted, usable, and contextually accurate information at scale. The solution is not a one-off integration. Health care organisations need an ingestion framework, a repeatable configurable system for bringing in clinical and claims data at scale in a secure and intelligent manner. If done right, this can tackle one of the industry’s biggest challenges and truly unlock the value of the data that it has access to.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ravi Gupta, SVP, CitiusTech.