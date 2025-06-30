How monsoons may increase risk of migraines

Migraine is a chronic neurological condition that affects millions globally, and India is no exception. With the onset of monsoons, many individuals report an uptick in migraine episodes, often linked to environmental triggers. While the cool, rainy season brings relief from the scorching summer, it also introduces significant changes in air pressure, humidity, and stress levels—factors that can exacerbate migraine symptoms. Migraine(Image by Pixabay)

Understanding how monsoons impact migraine sufferers can help individuals take proactive measures to minimise discomfort and improve their quality of life. Monsoons introduce a unique set of environmental challenges that can lead to frequent and severe migraine episodes. Some key triggers during this season include:

Changes in barometric pressure--One of the most commonly cited triggers is sudden shifts in air pressure. The drop in atmospheric pressure can cause chemical and vascular changes in the brain, increasing the likelihood of migraine attacks. Studies indicate that a decrease in barometric pressure can lead to vasodilation in the brain's blood vessels, which is a significant factor in migraine onset.

Increased humidity levels--Humidity levels spike during the monsoon season, leading to dehydration, excessive sweating, and electrolyte imbalances. Since hydration plays a crucial role in preventing migraines, inadequate fluid levels can easily trigger an episode. A report by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that monsoon humidity levels in cities like Mumbai and Chennai often exceed 80%, which can contribute to increased migraine complaints.

Rise in allergens and airborne pollutants--Monsoon dampness encourages the growth of mold and mildew, while stagnant water leads to an increase in air pollution. These environmental irritants can inflame the sinuses and exacerbate migraine symptoms. Data from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) suggests that air pollution levels spike in Indian metropolitan areas during the monsoons due to increased moisture and microbial activity.

Disruptions in sleep patterns--Rainy weather, power outages, and gloomy skies contribute to irregular sleep cycles. Poor sleep quality is a known trigger for migraines, as it can lead to hormonal imbalances and heightened stress levels. A study published in the Indian Journal of Neurology highlights that sleep irregularities are one of the top three non-food-related triggers for migraines among Indian patients.

Dietary shifts and emotional stress--Monsoons bring food cravings—particularly for fried and processed snacks high in preservatives. These foods can trigger migraines in sensitive individuals. Additionally, unpredictable weather, traffic congestion, and damp conditions contribute to heightened stress and anxiety, further increasing migraine frequency. According to a survey conducted by Apollo Hospitals, lifestyle stressors are responsible for nearly 60% of migraine episodes reported in urban India.

Migraine remains one of the most underdiagnosed and undertreated conditions in India. Studies suggest that 8% of men and 19% of women suffer from migraines (National Health Profile, India, 2024). As awareness grows, healthcare experts are emphasizing the need for early intervention and preventive care. The Health of the Nation 2025 Report by Apollo Hospitals notes that neurological disorders—including migraines—are steadily rising, necessitating better strategies for management and treatment.

While monsoon-related migraines can be distressing, adopting preventive measures can significantly reduce their severity. A leading neurologist recommends five expert-backed strategies for effective migraine management during the rainy season:

Maintain a consistent routine--Irregular sleeping and eating habits disrupt the body's natural rhythm, increasing the likelihood of migraines. Sticking to a structured schedule helps regulate energy levels and prevent unnecessary triggers.

Stay hydrated and avoid processed foods--Water is essential for maintaining electrolyte balance and reducing inflammation. Avoiding dehydrating drinks like caffeine and alcohol, along with processed foods high in preservatives, can keep migraine episodes at bay.

Manage stress through mindfulness--Yoga, meditation, and deep breathing techniques can help alleviate stress, which is one of the primary migraine triggers. Incorporating relaxation practices into daily life can significantly lower the chances of monsoon-induced headaches.

Reduce exposure to environmental irritants--Using air purifiers, keeping indoor spaces dry, and wearing protective gear—like sunglasses and raincoats—can minimise exposure to mold, allergens, and sudden temperature changes.

Seek professional guidance for long-term care--For chronic migraine sufferers, preventive medications and tailored treatments can provide relief. Consulting a healthcare professional to identify personal triggers and manage symptoms effectively is essential.

Monsoons bring joy, but they also present challenges for migraine sufferers. The combination of fluctuating atmospheric conditions, heightened stress, and dietary shifts can make this season particularly difficult. However, by adopting expert-recommended strategies—such as maintaining a routine, staying hydrated, and managing stress—individuals can significantly reduce migraine episodes.

Prioritising preventive health care, identifying triggers, and seeking medical advice can help migraine sufferers enjoy the rainy season without the debilitating effects of chronic headaches. If migraine symptoms persist despite precautions, professional consultation remains the best course of action for effective long-term management.

This article is authored by Dr Ramesh Babu Mutiki, senior consultant neuro physician, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.