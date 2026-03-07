India as a global hub for health care, technology, and innovation

India is at a pivotal moment in its journey to emerge as a global hub for health care, technology, and innovation. The medical technology (MedTech) sector reflects this transformation in real time. What was once an import-dependent market is steadily evolving into a manufacturing- and innovation-led ecosystem with growing global relevance. health care (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

India’s MedTech export story has already begun to take shape. Indian medical devices today serve markets across continents, driven by competitive costs, improving quality standards, and increasing regulatory maturity. However, the strategic aspiration must now be sharper and more explicit--India’s MedTech exports should not only grow but decisively surpass imports. Achieving this will mark a structural shift from dependence to self-reliance, and from participation to leadership in global health care supply chains.

One of the most critical gaps that must be addressed to enable this shift is the absence of a strong component and raw-material manufacturing ecosystem. At present, domestic availability of electronics, sensors, semiconductors, specialty polymers, medical-grade metals, optics, and advanced sub-assemblies remains limited. This ecosystem is not yet in place at the scale required and, therefore, needs to be consciously planned and developed. Without this foundation, India risks remaining dependent on imported building blocks, limiting both value addition and export competitiveness.

The next phase must focus on execution--creating dedicated clusters, aligning incentives, fostering supplier development, and integrating academia and industry to build capabilities across the MedTech value chain. A strong component ecosystem is essential not only for reducing imports but also for improving resilience, quality, and speed of innovation.

Importantly, India’s transition from low-technology to mid and high-technology MedTech solutions is already underway. The sector’s early growth was anchored in disposables and basic devices, an essential phase that built manufacturing discipline and scale. Today, Indian companies are actively developing and manufacturing more complex products, including orthopaedic and cardiovascular implants, critical care equipment, diagnostics, imaging sub-systems, and minimally invasive surgical devices. This shift reflects a maturing ecosystem that is steadily moving up the technology curve.

This ongoing transition is closely linked to India’s growing focus on R&D and indigenous innovation. MedTech companies are investing more deeply in design, engineering, validation, and clinical research. The objective is no longer limited to affordability; it is increasingly about achieving global benchmarks in performance, precision, and patient outcomes. India’s expanding talent pool of biomedical engineers, clinicians, and researchers is enabling this shift from replication to original innovation.

Technology integration is further accelerating this evolution. Medtech today sits at the intersection of hardware, software, and data. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, robotics, connected devices, and cloud-based platforms are becoming integral to product development and healthcare delivery. India’s strength in information technology and digital innovation offers a natural advantage in this domain. AI-enabled diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, predictive maintenance, workflow automation, and data-driven clinical decision support are no longer future concepts, they are increasingly being built and deployed from India.

To fully realise this potential, deeper collaboration between MedTech manufacturers, technology companies, startups, and healthcare providers is essential. Regulatory frameworks must also evolve in step to support digital health, AI validation, cybersecurity, and data governance, while maintaining patient safety and trust.

India’s health care ecosystem itself provides a powerful proving ground for innovation. Large patient volumes, diverse disease profiles, and varied care settings demand solutions that are scalable, efficient, and impactful. Technologies developed in this environment are inherently suited for global markets facing similar challenges of access, affordability, and capacity.

The path forward is clear. India must deliberately build its component ecosystem, accelerate R&D, integrate advanced technologies such as AI, and align policy with long-term export competitiveness. The MedTech sector has already begun its transformation. With sustained focus and coordinated action, India can firmly establish itself not just as a manufacturing base, but as a global innovation and export leader in health care technology. India’s MedTech opportunity is not just about manufacturing more, it is about manufacturing smarter, innovating deeper, and exporting confidently. If executed well, this sector can become a cornerstone of India’s global health care leadership in the decades to come.

This article is authored by Himanshu Baid, vice president, NATHEALTH and managing director, Poly Medicure Ltd.