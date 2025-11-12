India’s nut export transformation

India’s nut industry holds immense promise in the global market, with its rich biodiversity, diverse agro-climatic zones and growing reputation for quality produce. Yet, unlocking this potential requires coordinated action between state governments, central agencies and farmers. By aligning local interventions with national trade and policy frameworks, India can significantly enhance its nut exports, ensure better income for farmers and strengthen its position in international markets. Nuts (Getty Images)

In recent years, India’s domestic consumption of nuts has also undergone a quiet revolution. What was once limited to festive indulgence—almonds in sweets, cashews in curries, pistachios as garnish—has now evolved into a daily wellness choice. With urban consumers turning to functional foods that support immunity, heart health and cognitive well-being, nuts are no longer seen as luxury treats but as essential nutrition. This shift has given rise to a booming health-snack industry, inspiring farmers and processors to invest in quality upgrades that align with both domestic and global wellness trends.

This growing health consciousness has direct implications for export potential. As India’s consumers become more discerning about origin, purity and processing, producers are learning to meet higher safety and sustainability standards. These lessons can naturally extend to export-oriented production. For instance, brands focusing on “clean label” or “organic” nuts for the Indian market already meet many of the traceability and compliance norms expected abroad. Leveraging this dual-market advantage—where the domestic demand for wellness mirrors global preferences—can help India position itself as a reliable supplier of premium, ethically sourced nuts.

At the grassroots, state governments play a pivotal role in upgrading standards, infrastructure and farmer capacity. A major focus must be on improving crop quality, traceability and export readiness. States can help farmers adopt globally recognised Good Agricultural Practices through agriculture departments and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. These institutions can conduct training sessions on pesticide control, aflatoxin management and residue monitoring, while also certifying farms as “export ready.” Establishing uniform grading systems at mandis, aligned with APEDA norms, will ensure consistent quality, while traceability frameworks using simple QR or barcode systems can link each batch from farm to port.

Post-harvest infrastructure remains another critical area. Many nut farmers face heavy losses due to poor drying, storage and packaging conditions. To address this, states can set up common facilities through cooperative or public–private models. Solar or mechanical dryers, hygienic shelling units and temperature-controlled warehouses can drastically reduce contamination and quality degradation. Model packhouses equipped with vacuum sealing, nitrogen flushing and metal detectors should be built in high-production clusters using funds from schemes such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana or the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture. Linking these facilities with eNAM platforms or export hubs will also enhance transparency and real-time inventory visibility for exporters.

Another emerging dimension is the need for branding and storytelling around origin and wellness. International consumers increasingly seek foods with provenance—where and how they were grown. States such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir can leverage their distinct agro-climatic identities to build regional brands—like “Malabar Cashew” or “Kashmiri Walnut”—highlighting purity, traceability and health benefits. Integrating nutritional narratives and sustainability credentials into these brands can attract premium buyers in Europe, the US and the Middle East, where consumers pay more for ethically produced, nutrient-rich products.

Equally important is the professionalisation of farmer groups. By promoting dedicated Farmer Producer Organisations and Companies for nuts, states can help small farmers aggregate their produce, negotiate better prices and meet export standards. Collaborations with agricultural universities for training in hygiene practices like GMP and HACCP and the establishment of Export Facilitation Desks in district agriculture offices, can bridge the gap between farmers, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and exporters. State policy incentives such as capital subsidies for solar drying, rationalised mandi fees, electricity rebates and single-window clearances for food processing units can further catalyse investment and participation in this sector.

At the national level, central government agencies must complement these state initiatives with policy alignment and market access support. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India can develop commodity-specific quality standards for nuts consistent with international norms such as the Codex Alimentarius. Quicker lab testing, certification and risk-based sampling at ports will prevent unnecessary shipment delays. Joint food safety training and certification programmes for processors will strengthen compliance and reputation.

APEDA has a vital role in identifying export clusters, funding common facilities and branding efforts under its financial assistance scheme and organising export readiness programmes. A unified “India Nuts” brand, complete with traceability tags and quality seals, can enhance India’s global image as a trusted supplier.

The ministry of commerce and industry can expand export incentives such as RoDTEP and credit guarantee coverage, while negotiating bilateral agreements to reduce sanitary and phytosanitary barriers. Co-funding infrastructure under mega food parks and promoting cluster-level export councils linked to APEDA’s district hubs will provide additional institutional backing. Meanwhile, the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare can integrate nuts into existing horticultural missions, ensure access to high-quality planting materials and support research for disease-resistant and high-yield varieties. Demonstration farms showing best practices in drying, processing and packaging can further guide farmers toward export-oriented production.

Streamlined procedures by customs and DGFT will be key to maintaining India’s export competitiveness. Digital single-window systems, green channels for compliant exporters and updated product codes will not only ease documentation but also ensure accurate data for trade analysis and incentives.

To make this collaboration effective, coordination mechanisms should be institutionalised. District-level export facilitation cells can connect farmers directly with exporters, while cluster-level common processing units can reduce wastage. At the state level, Nut Export Missions can unify branding and export strategies.

If these coordinated measures are implemented effectively, the results could be transformative. By 2027, India could reduce export rejections by half, triple the number of export-oriented processing units in nut clusters and achieve a 30% rise in global value per tonne. Most importantly, over five lakh farmers could be trained and certified in export-compliant practices—creating a foundation of trust and quality that strengthens India’s global standing.

With states building capacity at the grassroots and the centre enabling market access, India’s nut export story could evolve from fragmented efforts to a unified mission—one that celebrates the nation’s agricultural diversity, empowers its farmers and earns global recognition for quality and reliability.

This article is authored by Gunjan Vijay Jain, president, Nuts and Dry Fruits Council, India.