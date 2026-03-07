Missing priority in CSR: Caring for India’s ageing citizens

India faces a significant demographic shift--150 million elders are now over 60, and that number will swell to 340 million—the world’s largest elderly population—by 2050. Yet, despite CSR spending reaching ₹34,908 crore in FY 2022-23, allocations toward elderly welfare and empowerment, remain negligible compared to other thematic issues. This neglect isn’t just shortsighted, it’s both a moral duty and an economic imperative. Indian companies must make elderly support a pressing priority in their CSR strategies. Old age (Unsplash)

Rapid population ageing in India is outpacing societal readiness. Life expectancy has jumped from 32 years in 1947, to 70 years today. Ageing in the country is happening at a pace we’ve never seen before - faster than in many parts of Europe or elsewhere, packing centuries worth of demographic change, into just a few decades. With this speed, comes profound social shifts--family structures are crumbling under the pressures of urbanisation and migration. Formal pension covers only 12% of the Indian workforce, and old age pension is limited in both amount and coverage. Women fare worse--international studies confirm that elderly women are more likely to fall into poverty than men. In India, widows are especially exposed to economic hardship and social neglect.

Economically ignoring this, burdens our nation, but there is an opportunity as well. The ‘silver economy’ could add $1.5 trillion to GDP by 2030, if harnessed. CSR isn’t charity, it’s smart business, helping the economy thrive. Large corporates can thrive by building loyalty in ageing, amongst the high-income older consumer base with considerable spending power, while supporting the middle- and lower-income elderly. Neglecting this demographic segment, risks social and moral dilemmas and a lost business opportunity.

Well-designed CSR interventions can generate strong social returns while acknowledging the lifelong contributions of older persons.

CSR can deliver high-impact wins through structured interventions, while acknowledging and honoring the lifelong contributions of the elderly. These programmes could require partnering with NGO’s. Some examples are:

Geriatric health care & telemedicine : Fund community based primary healthcare programmes for elderly with telehealth support, focusing on geriatric healthcare. This model could be replicated at scale, for preventive care.

Elder self-help groups focused on skilling and income generation, prioritising financial inclusion, combined with health, digital and social inclusion: These programmes can help elderly retain their dignity by remaining self-reliant. HelpAge India has transformed the lives of innumerable economically vulnerable elders, especially older women, restoring dignity, confidence, and community support, through this initiative. The programme has enabled group members to undertake sustainable livelihood activities, enhancing financial resilience and ensuring dignified ageing. We can also train seniors in digital literacy for stipends, corporates can tie it to supply chains for sustainable income.

Senior care homes for the disadvantaged with multi-activity centres : Build and support senior activity centres/ homes for abandoned elderly, providing meals, counselling and also help elderly deal with mental health issues etc.

Palliative and end-of-life care : Help build community-based palliative and supportive care networks, for dignified life and death. This also goes a long way in easing the burden on caregivers. By strengthening community based palliative care, home-based care and linkage to institutional/facility-based care, families are not left to navigate complex medical and emotional challenges alone, and elders living with serious and life-limiting conditions in turn receive compassionate and holistic care.

Policy advocacy and innovation : Drive CSR-funded research for bringing out lived realities and systemic gaps that improves pension framework and delivery mechanisms, design affordable mobility aids and advances in research to address financial challenges faced by the elderly. What makes this moment urgent, is not only the sheer scale of ageing, but also the blind spots in how we respond. The government has taken substantial steps--through the National Policy on Senior Citizens, coverage of 70+ under Ayushman Bharat, senior care reforms, and Niti Aayog’s position paper on ageing--but policy alone cannot carry the weight of this challenge.

What is needed is an integrated framework, where corporates work in tandem with state initiatives, embedding elderly care into CSR strategies as a core priority rather than a peripheral gesture. This is not just about moral responsibility--it is about building resilient systems that anticipate future challenges, while tapping into the opportunities of a growing silver economy.

Notably, medical expenses for seniors are more than twice those of younger cohorts. CSR investments can expand geriatric health care capacity--mental health services, emergency response infrastructure, preventive care hubs - and leverage the senior care industry already valued at $ 7 billion.

Moreover, as fraud and social isolation rise, CSR‑backed digital inclusion programmes can help seniors navigate technology safely, access essential services, and stay connected. Addressing the ‘missing middle’--those neither poor enough for government welfare, nor wealthy enough for private care--is also critical.

India’s youth dividend is set to peak by 2040. Tomorrow’s elderly are today’s workers - what do we owe them? CSR leaders who act now, will define a compassionate, prosperous future for those who have helped shape ours.

This article is authored by Gita Nayyar, member, governing body and Kanchan Sen, country head, resource mobilisation and marketing, HelpAge India.