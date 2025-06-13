The atomic answer to cancer and beyond

Global statistics point to the urgent need for nuclear medicine technologies to address healthcare challenges. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts an increase to 35 million cancer cases by 2050, which underscores a growing demand for high-precision and efficient technologies. Why India lags in making cancer treatment affordable

Nuclear medicine is no longer an experimental branch of science. Annually, over 50 million nuclear medicine procedures are performed, a figure that underscores the field’s growing demand in tackling some of health care’s most complex conditions. Highly accurate nuclear medicine is among the most promising techniques for treating cancer, as well as cardiovascular, rheumatological, neurological, and endocrine conditions.

Nuclear medicine has become the mainstay of clinical practice, offering targeted precision that traditional diagnostics and therapies often lack. Radiopharmaceuticals are essential in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of conditions. In some cases, these medications provide the only treatment option for patients with tumours that cannot be removed surgically or for those with metastatic cancer. Radioisotope-based radiopharmaceuticals penetrate deeply into physiological processes, ensuring both early diagnosis and narrowly targeted treatment, whether to detect the earliest signs of malignancy or to alleviate symptoms of metastatic disease. For example, SPECT scans using technetium-99m can identify early-stage problems caused by a wide range of oncological, cardiac and neurological diseases, while PET scans with fluorine-18 can help detect hidden tumours.

Yttrium-90 helps fight liver cancer, while radium-223 destroys bone metastases associated with advanced prostate cancer. Iodine-131 is widely used to treat thyroid cancer. Lutetium-177 is an exciting new option that can both detect and treat certain types of tumours. And it’s not just cancer—gallium-67 scans can even help doctors find infections that are hard to diagnose.

Nuclear medicine is increasingly adopted around the world. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global nuclear medicine market was valued at approximately $ 10.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $ 42.03 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 20%. Asia Pacific is also forecast to witness significant growth in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market, which is expected to reach $ 9.55 billion by 2033 in India alone.

The organisation responsible for the production and supply of isotope products and RFPs in India is the Board of Radiation & Isotope Technology (BRIT), an independent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Russia is India's long-standing partner in the health care sector. The countries have great potential for developing cooperation in the field of nuclear medicine.

Molybdenum-99 is one of the most important medical radionuclides globally, used in tens of millions of diagnostic procedures each year. Its decay product, technetium-99m, enables imaging of nearly every organ in the body, helping healthcare providers make accurate diagnoses and determine the best course of treatment. Among the key global suppliers of molybdenum-99 and other medical isotopes is Russia’s Rosatom, which plays a significant role in supporting the global nuclear medicine ecosystem.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognises the safety of nuclear medicine and has for many years cooperated with the WHO on the medical applications of radiation technology in medicine. Experts note that radionuclide procedures are characterised by very low radiation energy. When a patient undergoes a technetium-99m examination, the radiation exposure is 2-3 times less than a CT scan of a single anatomical region. Moreover, the procedure is not only simple and safe for patients, but also extremely informative.

The future of nuclear medicine promises revolutionary breakthroughs. Alpha emitters such as actinium-225 are leading a new generation of treatments capable of destroying cancer cells with unprecedented precision and minimal side effects.

For instance, in research on the treatment of brain disorders, actinium-225 is attached to a specific molecule that transports the isotope to the cancerous cell. Alpha particles damage the DNA and cause cell death. This approach allows medical professionals to target cancer cells and eliminate all lesions, including any microscopic metastases.

Hybrid PET MRI scanners offer unmatched diagnostic resolution, while radiopharmaceuticals like gallium 68 PSMA are redefining how prostate cancer is managed.

Theranostic is rapidly gaining popularity as a revolutionary approach that could change the cancer treatment. It combines diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy. Theranostic means that highly sensitive sensors can be used to locate cancer cells and destroy them immediately.

BRICS member countries can make a significant impact by joining efforts in the field of nuclear medicine. Partnerships between public health institutions, research organizations and key market players are critical in increasing access to these technologies, especially in underserved regions. Collaborative efforts will lead to faster and more effective advances in developing health technologies. By pooling resources and knowledge, it is possible to address pressing challenges collectively and make breakthroughs in research and technology. India can provide support in terms of vocational training and awareness-raising as it has many well-established institutions.

For patients, the stakes are deeply personal: a scan that detects disease at an early stage, a therapy that maintains quality of life, or a diagnosis that ends uncertainty. It is a strategic imperative for health systems to reduce the long-term expenses on chronic diseases and improve the overall public health. Nuclear medicine has already demonstrated its potential. The task ahead is to ensure equitable access and sustained innovation transforming nuclear science into a universal healing force.

This article is authored by Dr Baljinder Singh, professor, Department of Nuclear Medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh.