ht-school

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 18:48 IST

APEEJAY, NOIDA, ORGANISES VIRTUAL ANNUAL DAY

Apeejay School, Noida, organised its first-ever virtual annual day event with enthusiasm on the Zoom portal. On that occasion, the school acknowledged and appreciated the remarkable achievements and efforts of the students in both scholastic and co-scholastic areas. That event was one of the many feats achieved by the school this year.

It showcased the school’s leadership in the field of e-learning during the Covid-19 pandemic and its commitment to improvise and adapt to challenging situations. The scintillating symphonious notes of the school orchestra and Christmas carols welcomed the guests. The programme was presided over by Aditya Berlia, co-promoter of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group and co-founder and pro-chancellor of Apeejay Stya University. The chief guest for the evening was Brajesh Pathak, minister of legislative, justice, rural engineering services, government of Uttar Pradesh, while renowned folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi graced the occasion as the guest of honour. In addition, many dignitaries and distinguished members of the Apeejay Education Society also graced the occasion.

The event commenced with a floral tribute to our revered founder-chairman Dr Stya Paul ji, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the invocation dance. Principal AK Sharma accorded a heartfelt welcome to the guests. In his address, the principal appreciated the visionary guidance and blessings of Dr Paul and Apeejay Education Society chairman Sushma Paul Berlia. Reiterating that the aim of education is to create responsible and conscious citizens, Sharma said that the school successfully embraced the new normal and seamlessly adapted to the virtual platform so that learning continued uninterrupted.

The principal also praised the collaborative spirit of the management, staff, students and parents that empowered the school to continue its march towards quality education during the lockdown period. Thereafter the principal presented the annual school report, chronicling the institution’s outstanding achievements. It was followed by the prize distribution ceremony wherein the chief guest and the guest of honour felicitated the meritorious students for their excellent performances in academics and co-curricular arenas for the session 2019-20.

The chief guest commended the ceaseless efforts of the management and the school for providing quality education to the students during these difficult times. He also made a special mention of Apeejay School, Noida, and said it is synonymous with the value-based education.

Awasthi expressed her immense delight on being part of the event. She reminded the students through her soulful rendition of a traditional ‘sohar’, the virtue of working for the larger good. The presence of illustrious alumni Dr Abhinav Bhanot, HOD and senior consultant, Radix Healthcare, Nirman Vihar, Delhi, and Kaushik Mani, general manager, Amazon Key for Business, added nostalgia to the entire ceremony.

They expressed their gratitude to their alma mater and urged the students to uphold the school motto Soaring High Is My Nature and follow their passion. The highlight of the evening was the dance drama titled Indradhanush- The Palette of Life’ which captured the myriad hues of human emotions, exemplified by each colour of the vibrant and magnificent rainbow.

It was a beautiful rainbow of dances and enactments by students of Nursery to Class 11. After a breathtaking grand finale, the event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by school vice principal Amrita Hajela. The guests and parents profusely appreciated the performance of the students and the school for organising a spectacular event.

PRINCIPAL OF NKBPS, DWARKA, GETS SPAIN’S PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

Dr Rajee N. Kumar, principal of NK Bagrodia Public School (NKBPS), Dwarka, received La Cruz de Orden del Mérito Civil -- Cross of Civilian Order of Merit (bestowed by the King of Spain) from Montserrat Momán Pampillo, Chargee d’ Affaires in a award ceremony at the Embassy of Spain. The Order of Civil Merit was established by King Alfonso XIII of Spain in 1926. The order recognizes “the civic virtue in the service of the Nation, as well as extraordinary service by Spanish and foreign citizens for the benefit of Spain. The Award is recognition to the magnificent work done by Dr Rajee N. Kumar in the field of education for last 35 years as an eminent educationist. The award ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including ambassadors of around 16 countries.

JOY OF GIVING FOR SMDS, DELHI CANTT, STUDENTS

Working together with the Delhi government’s initiative, Slum to Harvard, St. Martin’s Diocesan School (SMDS), Delhi Cantt, brought cheer to a community of Delhi’s less privileged children. The Martiners experienced the joy of Christmas spirit as they shared love with the children during a programme organised by SDM Nitin Shakya and his team. The children were thrilled to get caps, sweaters and goodies from a Santa Claus as the Martiners under the aegis of principal K. Sudha endeavoured to spread the light of Christmas in the lives of those children.

SENSITIZATION DRIVE AT AFS, SUBROTO PARK

On the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, a sensitization drive was organised for the students of The Air Force School, Subroto Park .

For this special cause, a week was laos marked as an awareness week in the calender of the students. The Students participated in various kinds of activities such as poster making, slogan writing, colouring, poem writing etc. to make people with special needs feel accepted and celebrated. The aim behind this initiative was to enlighten the spirit of inclusion among the young minds.