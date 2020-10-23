e-paper
BCM Kindergarten children make clay art

BCM Kindergarten children make clay art

ht-school Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 17:17 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana organised a clay modelling competition for children of UKG on Thursday.

They made different creative items out of clay with guidance from their teachers and were given awards at the end of the virtual event. The objective of this activity was to enhance the motor skills of the tiny tots.

The teachers lauded the students’ efforts.

Green Land pupils work on logical reasoning

An online activity, “Assertion and reasoning”, was conducted for the students of 9 to 12 by Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bye Pass, on Wednesday.

The activity was organised to enhance logical skills and judge students’ capacity to reason effectively. Around 400 students participated in thr activity.

An online link was sent to all students that directed them to objective questions.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said that students are open and willing to learn new fundamental skills as long as they are taught in an amusing and entertaining manner.

Such activities boost the logical skills of students she added.

