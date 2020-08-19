Chandigarh: Patriotic fervour grips schools across region

ht-school

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:15 IST

Schools across the region celebrated Independence Day online this year. Taking the virtual route, most schools relayed the flag hoisting ceremony live and conducted various cultural activities and competitions for students online.

HVM Convent

Ludhiana : Students of HVM Convent Senior Secondary School recited poems, gave speeches, danced and sang patriotic songs on the occasion.

St Soldier’s School

Panchkula : St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, expressed their patriotic fervour by singing patriotic songs and reciting patriotic poems. They used different techniques such as colouring, finger painting, and pasting pulses to make flags.

AKSIPS-41

Chandigarh : Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, took part in various online activities. They recited patriotic poems, and made healthy snacks on tricolour-theme. They also took part in a ‘know your country’ quiz, a declamation contest, a colouring competition, and a dance contest. Some staff members went to the school and unfurled the national flag.

DPS, Chandigarh

Chandigarh : The celebrations at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, commenced with children singing ‘Aatmanirbhar Hum’(we are self-dependent). They also gave a dance performance through which they paid tribute to the nation. Principal Reema Dewan hoisted the national flag.

St Soldier, Mohali

Mohali : The tricolour was unfurled on the campus of St Soldier School, Mohali. The staff members sang the national anthem and recited patriotic poems. A Powerpoint presentation and a quiz on freedom fighters were uploaded in the WhatsApp groups.

MDAV High School

Chandigarh : The celebrations at MDAV High School, Sector 22, began with the flag hoisting ceremony. Teachers sang patriotic songs Students took part in online activities such as singing, dancing, and flag-making.