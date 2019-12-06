CJM marks 100 glorious years with a musical play

ht-school

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:19 IST

The Convent of Jesus and Mary concluded its centenary celebrations with the musical Oliver, an adaptation of Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, on Wednesday. The secretary of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, Anurag Tripathi, was the chief guest while Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an alumna, was the guest of honour at the event.

The closing ceremony also paid tribute to the school’s foundress, Mother Saint Claudine Thevenet.

The function also honoured notable alumni former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.The musical was embellished with period costumes, props and atmosphere to evoke Dickens’ poignant story.

Students, teachers and alumni were enthusiastic about the centenary.Devika Goel, the head girl of the student body, said, “We had been preparing for the celebration since September end. Students had been working hard with the help of theatre personalities and alumni Lushin Dubey and Bubbles Sabharwal.”

K Jaya, a teacher, said, “I am glad I have been here for 25 years of the 100 successful years of the school.”

Liesel George, a teacher and an alumna, said, “It (centenary celebration) has been a learning experience not only for the students but also for the teachers, and it has been a memorable one.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who attended the event with her daughter, Miraya Vadra, said, “I have come back after many years. I am happy to see my old principal. I had a lot of fun and made some of my best friends while I was studying here and, at the Jesus and Mary College.”

Sister Gracy Paul, the principal said, “Many things have changed in this institution in these 100 years, but what remains constant is our history of gratitude.”

Speaking on the occasion, Tripathi said, “I would like to inform the Class 10 students who shall be appearing soon for their board examinations that there will be a 20% change in examination pattern that will focus on creative thinking rather than rote learning. CBSE assessment and evaluation shall undergo a complete change by the year 2023 allowing creative and innovative thinking.”

Regarding Tripathi’s announcement, Vaishali Garg, a student of Class 11, said, “CBSE textbooks are the same for all schools. But all students might not have the privilege of being taught by capable teachers like we have in our school. So if the textbooks and curriculum become more interactive and easy, it would help everybody.”

The closing ceremony followed a celebration on Tuesday which had Sister Monica Joseph RJM, Mother General of the congregation of Jesus and Mary, as the chief guest.