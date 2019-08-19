Concentration of carbon dioxide over India on the rise.

ht-school

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:58 IST

Significance

Findings are important as atmospheric CO2, a greenhouse gas, is a major contributor of polluting the atmosphere. The US Environment Protection Agency lists CO2, methane, water vapour and nitrous oxide as greenhouse gases. Fluorinated gases that are produced during industrial processes are also considered as greenhouse gases. CO2 emissions play a major role in global warming because it traps and holds the outgoing long-wave radiation or heat emitted by the earth in to space

Looking back

Atmospheric CO2 levels have significantly increased since the industrial revolution in the 19th century. According to the USA’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric CO2 fluctuated between 180 parts per million (ppm) during ice ages and 280 ppm during interglacial warm periods.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:42 IST