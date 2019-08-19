e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Concentration of carbon dioxide over India on the rise.

Every year, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) over India is consistently on the rise, say the findings of a study led by the University of Delhi’s Rajdhani College.

ht-school Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Concentration of Carbon dioxide has increased in India.(Representational image)
Concentration of Carbon dioxide has increased in India.(Representational image)
         

Significance

Findings are important as atmospheric CO2, a greenhouse gas, is a major contributor of polluting the atmosphere. The US Environment Protection Agency lists CO2, methane, water vapour and nitrous oxide as greenhouse gases. Fluorinated gases that are produced during industrial processes are also considered as greenhouse gases. CO2 emissions play a major role in global warming because it traps and holds the outgoing long-wave radiation or heat emitted by the earth in to space

Looking back

Atmospheric CO2 levels have significantly increased since the industrial revolution in the 19th century. According to the USA’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric CO2 fluctuated between 180 parts per million (ppm) during ice ages and 280 ppm during interglacial warm periods.

 

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:42 IST

tags
more from ht school
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss