DAV Sreshtha Vihar hosts model UN meet

More than 270 delegates from different schools and universities of Delhi-NCR region took part in the Synergy Model United Nations organised in collaboration with DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar.

The conference was a debating event on socio-economic and diplomatic issues in six committees including the international press. Premlata Garg, principal, DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, was the guest of honour. She said, “Deliberation and discussion are the way you stir the soul of democracy. Comprehensive education is the need of the hour and such conferences help in development of rational thinking, oratory, team building and cooperation among students transforming them into global leaders and driving them towards the social mission of revolutionising the society.” The exchange of ideas and constructive debate concluded with suggested solutions to global and national issues.

The outstanding performers were felicitated with awards including cash awards. DAV Sreshtha Vihar bagged the trophy for the Best School Delegation. Saurav Prakash Bajaj, founder and president, Synergy, expressed his thanks to DAV institutions and the principal for their support.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:26 IST