Delhi school events: CCA School, Gurugram, conducts cultural programme with zeal

The students of Classes 8 and 9 danced to patriotic tunes and sang songs to mark the occasion.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 PM IST

CCA School, Sector-4, Gurugram, organised a cultural programme that evoked a lot of enthusiasm among the students. The event began with the hoisting of the tricolour by the chief guest and school chairman Col. Kr Pratap Singh.

It was followed by the national anthem which echoed on the entire campus. A colourful cultural show presented by the students added a festive spirit to the occasion. The cultural programme included patriotic song, speech, poetry and dance activities. The students of Classes 9 and 10 set the stage on fire with their passion and love for the motherland through speech and poetry.

The students of Classes 8 and 9 danced to patriotic tunes and sang songs to mark the occasion. The melodious music and graceful movements of the dancers left everyone spellbound.

The chief guest, in his address, highlighted the significance of the occasion and told the students that the future of the country lies in their hands. He urged them to inculcate values like honesty and integrity which will help them become good citizens. Referring to the Covid-19 lockdown, he reiterated that everyone was steadfast and anxious about building their tomorrow and did the best in different fields.

Apeejay School organises Annual Appreciation Day

Apeejay School, Saket, organised its mega Annual Appreciation Day event titled An Enchanted Jewellery Box on a virtual platform.

The delightful evening witnessed creative and extravagant performances with over 350 students participating in the event. Member of Parliament Dr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest and CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi was the guest of honour. Padma Shri award recipient (retd.) Major General Sharabh Pachouri and Odissi dancer Kiran Segal also graced the occasion as special invitees.

Aditya Berlia, management board member and co-promoter of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group and founder and president of ASERF, presided over the function. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp amid the melodious rendition of the Vandana followed by a classical dance performance.

Principal Smita Amit welcomed the guests and presented the school’s annual report. Citations were read out as the CBSE board toppers along with other meritorious students were appreciated for their academic performance during the previous academic year.

The co-curricular awards were also announced for the meritorious students. The tiny tots performed a musical titled Princess of Spring. A Hindi play titled Swayam Siddha showcased the inspiring life of danseuse Sudha Chandran. William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was also performed as the fairies and elves took over the virtual stage.

In the end, a musical tribute was given to valiant Indian Army officer Major Shaitan Singh, who is the recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The event culminated with the vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed this exhilarating and engrossing day.

Adarsh Public School hosts prize distribution ceremony

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, hosted an annual prize distribution ceremony for the outstanding performers on a virtual platform.

The event was graced by Adarsh chain of schools chairman PK Sahgal, founder principal Usha Sahgal, Adarsh Public School, Vikaspuri, principal Pooja Malhotra and host school principal Prashant Sahgal. A The theme chosen for the event was Incredible India. The students showcased the rich culture and the tradition of the country through a presentation. They aimed to promote indigenous goods and foreign investments through an impressive enactment on Make in India.

Meritorious students were lauded for their excellent performance in the academic session. Among the achievers were Rozy Pandey (Class 10) who scored 94.4% marks, Divyansh Sharma (Class 6) who secured the first position with 92.05% marks and Mahima Chaudhary (Class 6B) with 88.12% marks. Kashika Mehta (Class 7C) and Anushka Chatterjee (Class 8B) secured the first position with 91.25% & 88.64% marks respectively. Chief guest Ranjit Singh Sahni, president of Rotary Club, New Delhi, and his wife Indermohanjit Kaur Sahni, former president of Innerwheel Club of Delhi Main, encouraged the students to work hard and become the responsible citizens of the country.

Delhi school events: CCA School, Gurugram, conducts cultural programme with zeal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 PM IST
