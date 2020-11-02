Delhi school events: RDPS, Pitampura hosts inter-school technology event

ht-school

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:29 IST

Rukmini Devi Public School (RDPS), Pitampura, organised Digilogous 7.0, the annual inter-school IT symposium which brought together a distinct coterie of tech enthusiasts from different schools who demonstrated their brilliant abilities and intellectual prowess in the numerous competitions set to test them.

The five-day event not only witnessed enthusiastic participation from various states of India but also went global with more than 600 participants from all around world. Digilogous is not just an event, it is a tradition that RDPS has been following for the past seven years and wishes to carry forward in the coming years as well.

The event was inaugurated through a video conference by chief guest Dr. Sam Pitroda, who is known as the father of India’s computer and IT revolution, from Chicago, USA.

This enthralling virtual interaction gave an extravagant opportunity to the inquisitive Rukminians to brainstorm, innovate and communicate with the exemplary figure. On that occasion, Dr Pitroda shared his innumerable experiences of childhood, his works and stimulation with the students. The event commenced with a welcome note by principal Anjali Kotnala who encouraging the students for future endeavors and wished the successful conduct of Digilogous 7.0.

Later, the chief guest gave his best wishes to all the participants for showing exceptional skills and aptitudes, and encouraged them to allow their passion for IT to claim a successful fruition in their professional careers. He also appreciated the school for organizing a competition that allowed students showcase their innovative ideas that interact and contribute to the vast dynamics of technology. A vote of thanks was proposed by Seth Pokharmal Educational Society member Dr Raman Garg.

Dr Garg emphasised the idea of technology as the bedrock of modern civilization and showcased his gratitude towards the stirring words of wisdom as shared by the esteemed the chief guest.

Some of the prominent schools which took that event were –– Cambridge Court world School (Jaipur), Campion School (Mumbai), Sri Sathya Sai (Indore), Strawberry Fields High School (Chandigarh), Shri ShikshaYatan School (Kolkata), Fahaheel Alwataneih Indian Private School (Kuwait), XXX High School in Krakow (Poland), and Fénelon Sup’ ( France) among others.

Vansh Sardana of Manav Sthali School, Rajender Nagar, shines in math Olympiad

Vansh Sardana was awarded with silver medal, ₹25,000 and a certificate of outstanding performance ( HT Photo )

Master Vansh Sardana, a Class 12 student of Manav Sthali School (MSS), Rajender Nagar, secured the international Rank 2 and zonal Rank 1 in the SOF-International Mathematics Olympiad in Delhi Zone.

This is indeed a very commendable achievement of Sardana as more than 56,000 schools from 1,400 cities spread across 32 countries registered for the world’s biggest Olympiad and millions of students appeared for those six examinations.

He was awarded with IMO-International silver medal, ₹25,000 and a certificate of outstanding performance. School director and principal Mamta V Bhatanagar ensures that proper training and guidance is imparted to the students so that they can excel and outshine on all the platforms in life.

The school congratulated and wishes that Vansh Sardana will keep up the hard work and win more such laurels in his life and bring pride and happiness to his alma mater, teachers and parents.