School manager Pramila Gupta, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, second from left, and Maldives’ ‘education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed, second from right.
Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating

The school was shortlisted and awarded a five star rating for its commitment towards academics and co - curricular activities.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST

It was a moment of great pride for VSPK International School, Rohini, when it was graded as the “holistically growing school” among the top CBSE schools in the five-star rating scale category at the national level. The five-star rating was awarded by the Global Talk Education Foundation, a training and assessment unit, that works under the government of India.

The CED Foundation organised a gala ceremony at Leela Ambience, Gurgaon to felicitate the top day boarding and international schools. The chief guest, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, and eminent dignitaries like Maldives education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed bestowed this honour by presenting the award to school manager Pramila Gupta.

The school was shortlisted and awarded a five star rating for its commitment towards academics and co - curricular activities and its relentless efforts to raise and nurture conscientious and worthy citizens.

Our initiatives like dispensing of value-based education, creation of stress-free teaching–learning atmosphere and the remarkable achievement by our students in the board exams have been applauded over the years. These awards, along with praises and words of appreciation, from important personalities and organizations motivate us to do even better consistently.

School chairman SK Gupta and directors Kapil Gupta and Pankaj Gupta were extremely elated and were proud of the institution’s achievements. All credit goes to the hard work and far-sightedness of the management and staff.

School principal Dr. Shipra Kumar congratulated the management and thank them for their constant support at every step and lauded the efforts of the staff and the students for the successful growth of the school and making it as one of the top educational institutions, providing learning experiences that cater to individual needs and aspirations and thereby paving the way for success of the learners in their chosen fields.

New Era Public School organises festival of arts virtually

New Era Public School, Mayapuri, organised its first virtual inter-school festival of arts titled Synergy. On that occasion, the school organised six competitions such as vocal, artistry, percussion, photography, dance and culinary arts. The event received an overwhelming response of 400 entries across the various categories of the competitions. Thirty-one schools of Delhi NCR participated in the festival. The event was inaugurated by its founder principal and director Usha Chopra and principal Vandana Chawla. The objective was to carry forward the legacy of healthy school cultures of pre-lockdown period. It was a great opportunity for the students to come together and reunite on a virtual platform. It gave them an opportunity to hone their skills and nourish their talents. The festival was a huge success.

Ryan International Group of Institutions conducts cyber safety webinar

Ryan International Group of Institutions held yet another informative session on the topic -- Online Safety and Responsible Online Behaviour -- to equip the students with the ability to discern what is ethically correct and morally incorrect content available on the net and to converse with civility while using any virtual facility. The speaker, Janice Verghese, who represented Cyber Peace Foundation, conducted the workshop with an aim to create netizens. The workshop was aimed at sensitizing the students so that they learn to use social media platforms securely.

Verghese said that the need of the hour in this new normal is that the young generation should be empathetic, respectful and considerate and they should implement responsible authentic ideologies. She also said that the students should ensure that they never reveal their personal information and pass derogatory comments to any user. The students were also advised to shun websites that represent unauthentic tactics by fraudulent imposters and display incredulous exorbitant discounts etc.

The speaker talked about the security features of WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter etc. She laid emphasis on the various laws which everyone should know,

In the last segment, she conducted a question-answer round in which she answered all the queries raised by the participants. The entire session was conducted smoothly and the students imbibed knowledge about online safety. Overall, it was a very fruitful and enriching webinar on the topic of cyber safety.

