Exhibition held at Lal Bahadur Shastri School

Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Sec-3, RK Puram organised its annual exhibition titled INNOVISION-2019 on its premises. The inaugural lamp was lit by chief guest Capt Ferhat Imam, chief operating officer, Resolve Marine Group INC; Vivek Prasad, DGM BSEL South Zone; manager Indu Shekhar; head of school Sunita Dogra; VP Amarjeet Kaur and HM Vandana Das. All departments showcased their exhibits. The students exhibited their creative, scientific and aesthetic talent in models. The primary wing presented models on jungle safari and incredible shapes. Students mesmerised the visitors with their presentations.

The computer department displayed a variety of working software application models on topics such as face recognition using Python. The commerce department focused on current issues like consumer rights, right to consumer education and presented a skit on Consumer Protection Act 1986. Mathematics section captivated visitors with a mathematical island.

The science department presented models on recycling of waste paper, water soaking roads, growth of plants with metals in place of fertilisers, test tube baby, hydraulic lift and bridge. The economics department focused on globalisation through the charts and the models. The English department displayed models on grammar as well as literature. The social science department depicted the seven continents. The Hindi department covered the topics Paryavaran Urja Sanrakshanam and aspects of Indian culture. The Sanskrit department emphasised on the importance of Mahila Shashaktikaran and Sanskrit in day to day life. Parents and visitors praised the innovative ideas, hard work and creativity of the students.

Health March

Students of DL DAV Model School, ND Block, Pitampura, participated in a Health March on the theme Swatchh Ho Vatavaran to Swasth Ho Jeewan.

Principal Anita Wadehra flagged off the march urging the students to conserve the environment and adopt healthy lifestyles. The students displayed slogans, presented a street play and interacted with eminent personalities of the neighbourhood such as MPS Chadha, Jathedar, member, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee; Anju Jain, municipal councillor; Raj Kumar Poddar, social worker; and Madan Mohan, SHO, Maurya Enclave. The dignitaries congratulated the students for working for a noble cause.

Annual Installation Ceremony

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, organised the annual installation ceremony of the Interact Club. A plethora of cultural events were organised. The chief guest was Rotrarian Vivek Sardana and other guests were Rotarians Sourav Garg and Deepak Ganju. The event was followed by collaring of the newly appointed president Nitya Arora and the board of directors. The guest informed the assembly about the importance of interaction and the need for social service to make this world a better place.

Renaissance… Expressing Innovations

Vivekanand Public School, B Block, Anand Vihar, organised a two-day series of interschool competitions titled Renaissance… Expressing Innovations on the theme “Building a stronger brand you.”

The event provided a platform to students from prestigious schools to bring out their best from within and to learn from the fellow contenders. The mega event began with lamp lighting and Gayatri Mantra. The activities held included Symposia, Talk a Trail, Scenetta, Maths Ninja, Masquerade, Regatta Gala, Ashtapada, and Natakaani. Students from 40 schools in Delhi-NCR showcased their abilities. Their jury was impressed. The chief guest Amit Sharma, DCP (East) appreciated the performances and members of the management KL Bhatia, Sunil Khanna, principal Ashima Jhamb, head mistress Nancy Khanna. Lovely Public Sr Sec School, Priyadarshini Vihar, won the overall trophy.

Campaign against Single Use Plastic

The National Geographic channel organised a campaign against single use plastic at Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park. Students took part in it with zeal. After a thought and speech, students presented a street play. Principal Poonam S Rampal administered a pledge against single use plastic. The students also took a digital pledge and joined hands to create disposable cutlery and other decorative items made from leaves. They were supported by the vice-principal, teachers, the biology department, special wing and eco club members. The National Geographic channel also made a video.

Science Week

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, observed Science Week. The students participated in several interesting activities. Students from Classes 6 to 12 exhibited models in a science exhibition. Talk show on Say No to Junk Food, Health and Hygiene, Handwashing were organised for students. The students showcased their creative abilities in poster-making and slogan-writing competition .The students were also shown movies on global warming, say no to plastic, and say no to tobacco. The students also participated in a Science Quiz and presented speech on famous scientists, effects of pollution, prevention of dengue and chikungunya and depletion of ozone layer. The students of Classes 9 to 12 participated in a Science Congress and seminar.

Visit to Dubai

Students of St Mary’s School, Neb Sarai visited Dubai. The trip was well planned that ensured a rich experience in a short time.

Students enjoyed dune dashing, dirt biking, visits to the Jumeriah beach, Dubai, educational park, underwater aquarium and zoo and the IMG World of Adventure. Jumeriah was a beautiful beach. One could see sharks and crocodiles at the aquarium as well as the zoo. IMG was thrilling with rides and roller coasters. Students also saw the Cartoon Network studio. It was exciting to visit the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper. Students returned with memories to last for a long time.

Green School Award

St Mary’s School, Dwarka, has received a Green School Award from the Climate Reality Project.

The school has been striving to adopt technology that protects and enhances the environment. Principal Sheelu Mathew received the award at the Indian Habitat Centre. The school went through an auditing process based on the use of new, indigenous and innovative ideas, proper conservation and use of energy sources and water management, promoting biodiversity and quality of air by planting more trees. This award is also recognition for the school’s commitment to improve the environment through proactive, sustainable and future-ready green practices.

Poshan Maah Campaign

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dallupura, organised a book release under the Union government’s nutrition month (Poshan Maah) campaign

Dallupura Vidyalaya released a book titled Swaasth K Das Kadam to spread awareness about nutrition and food among its students. The book is written by Dr Gaurdas Chaudhary, director and HOD, department of gastroenterology, hepatobilliary sciences at Fortis Memorial Research, Gurugram. SN Dwivedi was the chief guest. Deputy director Arundhati Chaudhary, Mala Sharan, Neha and Smita from HOPE NGO were also present. Principal Dr Rajeshwari Kapri said that this is a unique initiative, considering the physical and mental health of its students. This book will guide students about proper nutrition. All the students present were given a copy of the book. The anchoring by Archana Dua was effective. Students learnt home remedies for diseases like dengue, malaria, and also about healthy eating habits. Teachers Rashmi, Ranjana, Vandita, Deepali, Sangeeta, Nidhi, Nirmla Sharma and Archana Dua helped to make the programme a success.

