Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:40 IST

Green Land observes World Food Day

To create awareness about healthy food and dietary habits, Green Land Senior Secondary Public School organised a poster making activity for the primary wing students. Children, through their posters and thought-provoking quotes, highlighted the demerits of consuming junk food, the world food problem, and solidarity in the struggle against hunger, malnutrition, and poverty. Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded students’ efforts.

BCM kids showcase culinary skills

Ludhiana BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, celebrated World Food Day on Friday to help students ‘Grow, nourish and sustain together’. Teachers told students about the importance of food. Children prepared a variety of cuisines including, Italian, Spanish, and continental. They also donated food baskets to the needy.

SGHPS spread awareness on Covid

Ludhiana Sri Guru Hargobind Public School (SGHPS), Thakkarwal, spread awareness on Covid-19 during an online session. An informative presentation was shown to the parents. School manager Pooja Verma and president Major(retd)GS Ahluwalia apprised students and parents of precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid.

BVM students pledge to avoid food wastage

Ludhiana BVM Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, celebrated World Food Day to spread healthy eating habits among students. Students took part in a thali presentation activity and pledged to avoid food wastage and save it for the needy. Principal Upasna Modgil said that everyone must promise themselves to never waste food.

Children raise social issues through comic acts

Ludhiana BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, hosted ‘Comic Opera’, a live competition, on the second day of the virtual youth festival organised by LBCMF. Students from 10 schools showcased their wit and drew attention towards various social issues through their humorous performances.