Guruvani:‘Educational institutions must advance to keep pace with ever-revolutionising times’

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:03 IST

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you inform/educate them about the changing scenario?

Today when we are facing politically volatile times, student political activism remains a key issue. Since they are the future citizens of a nation, they should not be insulated from political upheavals but should be informed or educated well about the changing perspective of politics. They should be equipped to handle the constant flux by apprising them not only about the major processes of growth and breakdown in politics but also with the ceaseless upheaval of adaptation and adjustment.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Children can be motivated to be ‘Green Citizens’ by encouraging them to contribute towards sustainable development and promote healthy green living. By incorporating sustainability in our classrooms and homes – both as a mindset and as pedagogy – we can inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and shape students into green citizens. Eco-friendly lifestyle should be reinforced for conserving energy to reduce our carbon footprint. Children should be told about the benefits of the 3 Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle for the better management of the waste and make this world greener and beautiful.

Our PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Chracha speech, repeatedly motivated the students by saying that they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you say the same to your students?

Honourable Prime Minister has aptly expounded the true meaning of education by not limiting it to the freezing compartments of marks and grades. Students are encouraged to think beyond the ephemeral and strive hard to achieve excellence in their fields by giving equal consideration to physical, emotional, intellectual and ethical development.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

I strongly believe that change is the only constant in life and educational institutions must advance to keep pace with ever-revolutionising times. Regular training sessions by experts enable the educators to make potential use of technology like digital white boards, flipped classrooms and chrome books. Attending edcamps, reading educational blogs and accessing podcasts capacitate us to keep abreast with latest techniques and methodologies to meet the needs of our stakeholders.

How do you inspire students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

With the present scenario, the unparalleled popularity of sports has unfortunately receded. Children are naturally competitive and providing them opportunities galore in sports is the best way to mould them into confident young adults. We at Mayoor School encourage healthy competitions and engaging sporting events, wherein students excelling in sports are felicitated for positive reinforcement. We ensure that every student is given a fair chance at any sport of his preference and influential role models are roped in to keep the motivation quotient high. Furthermore, organising sports trips for students to take part in a range of adventure sports has greatly benefitted them by creating and sustaining interest.

Where do you see your students/school 10 years from now?

Touching the zenith of success, of course. Mayoor School thrives on a culture of knowledge sharing where experiences are used to enrich the learning process with a blend of modernity and values. Our students uphold the school’s motto ‘Gyan Dhyaan Sammaan’ in the diversified fields they have claimed as their own. The paradigm shift from abstract to practical, in terms of education, has already begun and Mayoorians will surely be the frontrunners in gradual adoption and adaptation of the same.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Lately, the education industry has been going through a number of changes. The technological advancements have made learning more fun and convenient. However, the responsibility of the school has increased manifold as we need to keep children away from the negative impacts of technology. It is indispensable to ensure that moral values are also imparted to the young impressionable minds, especially in this information-driven era. Nevertheless, I believe being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.

Will you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Yes, absolutely. I will be delighted if my children contribute towards shaping the future generation. An engineer is the one who builds up the building, but teachers are the greatest who build up human souls.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Benjamin Franklin has said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” I have never wavered in my belief that teachers are much more than people teaching a particular curriculum assigned. This statement is one of the most powerful I’ve always lived by in my career. I have sustained strong connect with my teachers and I continue to thrive. I truly feel blessed to have absorbed the essence of learning from my Gurus, my mentors.

Three inspiring words for your students.

If I look at some of the key traits of my success, it always boils down to three things: Passion, Preparation and Persistence. What you need to infuse is passion to accomplish your goals to prepare for your future. Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. My young achievers — Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do. Remember there’s no holding back to our regrets and our fears. Conquer and reach out to yourself!