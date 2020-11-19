Guruvani: ‘Students shouldn’t be insulated from political events, upheavals’

ht-school

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:14 IST

Sharing her views, the principal says that being citizens of a democratic nation, we all have a pivotal role to play in its smooth functioning, and students have an even bigger onus on their shoulders as many of them could be upcoming leaders who will not be able to do justice to their posts if they are oblivious of the happenings around them.

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Politics has a great influence on our lives. No aspect of our lives remains unaffected by it. Being citizens of a democratic country, we all have a pivotal role to play in its smooth functioning, and our students-the youth, the future crusaders, have an even bigger onus on their shoulders. Many of them could be the upcoming leaders, politicians, or top-notch officers, who will not be able to do justice to their posts if they are oblivious of the happenings around them. So, I have a firm belief that students should not be insulated from the political upheavals. Moreover, the very purpose of democracy would get defeated if its young generation is sequestered from politics. Educating students about politics and changes in the political scenario in a classroom is a very fragile issue and demands careful handling on the part of teachers. Proper education on the topic can leave indelible imprints on the young minds that can result in wonders in the coming times.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

A school is an imperative body that lays the foundation of an individual’s propensity. It is essential to apprise students of various environmental concerns and encourage them to come forth to guard the environment. Here at DAV International School, Amritsar, the annual functions are always theme-based through which we advocate environmental values not only to students but to parents as well. We have organized various annual functions on themes such as water conservation, ‘Towards clean and green’ etc. We have also undertaken various projects like ‘Go Green, Go Clean’, ‘Every drop counts’, and ‘Befriending trees’ to sensitise students towards the environment. The school always cheers on eco-friendly ways of living. The school houses a herbal garden and practices barrel farming, vermi-composting, e-waste management, etc. Moreover, the school never lags in observing important programmes like Swacchta Pakhwada Week. Other than this, we always give saplings to our guests to promote the concept of ‘Green India, Clean India’.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Change is inevitable and essential to make headway. With the changing needs and technological advancements, the school education system keeps demanding upskilling of everyone in the realm of education. It is imperative to be aware of changes being introduced in the educational structure. Organising workshops, seminars, and various capacity building programmes for the teachers is an important move in this regard. The changed pedagogies are brought into the classrooms and practised with full zeal. The use of technology to meet the emerging changes is also welcomed wholeheartedly by teachers.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

DAV International School being a nursery of sports and games offers a magnificent infrastructure. It houses a skating rink, basketball court, cricket pitch, lawn tennis court, indoor stadium, and a spacious ground. It offers many sports like basketball, volleyball, table-tennis, skating, chess, taekwondo, etc., under the guidance and supervision of trained coaches. Sports education is an essential part of the curriculum. Every class has an activity hour and a games period. Various sports events are organized at an opulent scale to promote games and sports. Sports day is one of the signature events of the school wherein many sports competitions are held for students. We are also the proud recipient of the CBSE National Sports Promotion Award, 2013, and have hosted various CBSE and DAV national sports events.

Where do you see your students and this school 10 years from now?

I am pretty sure that my students will be globally competent assets with a broad vision and progressive thought process 10 years from now. My school has grown exponentially in the past years and is marching the same path of progression. I have a firm belief that DAV International School will keep rising the way it has been. It will surely be an unbeatable institution where technology and human resource will amalgamate to provide the best education.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

The world is changing at a rapid pace. Some new aspects are being introduced in each domain daily. Meeting the needs of time and all the stakeholders is challenging but not tough. I make every possible effort to stay in tune with the changing demands so that I can render the best of my services.

Would you inspire your children to take up this profession?

‘Teaching is the mother of all professions’

Teaching is a calling. I inspire my children to take up this profession of high acclaim. It’s the noblest profession where minds are built and shaped. The teachers are one of the most influential figures in the lives of students. I always motivate my children to become the creators and, no creator is better than a teacher. Teaching is a profession that creates all other professions.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Teachers are the second mothers and, we all love our mothers. Yes, I am still in touch with them. I would always need their guidance, support, and blessings to walk the path of life.

What are your three inspiring words for your students?

Believe in yourself!