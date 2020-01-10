Guruvani: ‘The challenge is to impart knowledge, values’

ht-school

Mamta Aggarwal, principal, Ramakrishna Sr Sec School, Vikaspuri talks to HT Students’ Edition about a wide range of educational issues. Excerpts from the conversation:

What is the biggest challenge you face as a principal?

As the principal of an educational institution with toddlers and teenagers as students, the biggest challenge is to ensure that appropriate knowledge and values are imparted to their young impressionable minds, especially in this information driven era. Principals are supposed to be the leaders and meet the expectations that students, staff and the community bestow upon us. We are expected to handle the instructional, emotional and social challenges faced by our students.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

Over the past decade, a penchant for higher standards of living and other worldly objects has transformed ambitions into an insatiable obsession for success. As a result, we find people of all ages pursuing futile painstaking tasks and evaluating hard work in terms of tangible outcomes. I personally believe that the quest for success lies in the quest for knowledge as success is nothing more than a mere byproduct of the knowledge gained.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teachers training.

Shakespeare once said, “I have to learn from the stones of my tomb.” Learning and relearning is a continuous process which is integral to the personal and professional growth of all teachers. They must be equipped with state-of-the-art educational and social practices. Training and professional development programmes for teachers are seen as a central mechanism for updating teachers’ content knowledge and improving their teaching skills in order to meet high educational standards.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all round growth and development?

The elderly can share their experiences and wisdom through fables and maxims, helping to steer the moral compasses of children amidst the rough waves of vices of the modern era in the metropolitan cities.

What is role of the media in education?

Recent advancements in communication technologies have made information available anywhere across the globe. Media is the biggest medium for delivering this information through Internet, computers, TV, radio and books. Needless to say, media has had a positive impact on the way students learn. However, the role of media extends beyond the confines of a delivery system. A lot of the information available is unfiltered and unauthenticated. Thus, it becomes paramount for media platforms to check the information being disseminated, especially to children.

What are your leisure activities and how do you spend time with family and friends?

Leisure time is the best way to spend some quality time with family and for personal growth. I spend my leisure reading, exploring different cuisines and travelling with my family.