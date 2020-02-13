e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / HT School / Half a million insect species face extinction

Half a million insect species face extinction

Half of the one million animal and plant species on earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance may be catastrophic for human kind, scientists have said in a “warning to humanity.”

ht-school Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Monarch butterfly sucks nectar from a flower
Monarch butterfly sucks nectar from a flower (Gurminder Singh/HT Photo)
         

Half of the one million animal and plant species on earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance may be catastrophic for human kind, scientists have said in a “warning to humanity.”

 

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news