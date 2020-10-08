HT Codeathon: Coding helps students understand how tech-driven world works

ht-school

Oct 08, 2020

Owing to the Covid pandemic, education has become an entirely digital pursuit. This is a phase of radical development where technology is taking over every field, and the education system is gradually evolving for betterment. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are all embedded in our lives.

Hindustan Times Code-a-thon is a well-timed initiative. Coding helps students understand how the technology works and gives them an opportunity to explore their ideas, experiment with their code, and strengthen their technical skills. The endless searching for solutions motivates them to think out of the box. It develops cognitive skills and creates an effective and productive mindset toward problem-solving.

Bal Bharatians are very inquisitive and adapt to changes very quickly. Students of classes 6-8 are enjoying learning how to code.

Punam Dogra, principal,Bal Bharati Public School, Ludhiana

‘IGNITING MINDS’

HT Code-a-thon can be considered one of India’s biggest coding revolutions. It is highly commendable for imparting programming skills in children at a young age and igniting young minds with a passion for coding. In addition to imparting life skills such as analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and literacy skills; programming know-how challenges young brains to think critically and to pursue innovative solutions.

Priyanka Ahuja, IT teacher, DAV Public School, Kotkapura

The Hindustan Times’ Code-a-thon platform has provided me various opportunities to learn. The modules keep my mind engaged in useful and productive work. I am utilising my time at home by learning something new instead of wasting my time on useless stuff available on various social media platforms. Keeping these thoughts in my mind, I would like to extend my heartiest thanks to the team that has enabled me to learn and experience many valuable things. By joining this platform, I have become an enthusiastic coder. I would strongly recommend HT Code-a-thon to my classmates and friends as it is in high demand and provides a competitive advantage.

Jashan Gulati, Class 8, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana

The future lies in logical reasoning. HT Code-a-thon is a platform that hones students’ reasoning skills in the best possible user-friendly manner. In today’s cut-throat competitive world, coding, along with good logical reasoning skills, single one out as a good leader. The team ensures guidance and support for the children 24/7. We feel privileged to have our child be a part of this initiative by the Hindustan Times team.

Bikramjit Singh Jhajj, parent of a student of Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana