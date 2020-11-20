Inspirational and informative books for young readers

ht-school

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:37 IST

This book aims to take the readers on a fascinating journey of Football through a diverse India and how the sport captured attention of millions of Indians. It is a modern day guidebook that extensively covers the journey Indian Football has made from inception till FIFA U17 World Cup 2017. The book while talking about inception of the sport and its growth in India is also focused towards modern day leagues such as Indian Super League & I-League.

India’s Football Dream - Shantanu Gupta / Nikhil Paramjit Sharma – Rs 495

This book aims to take the readers on a fascinating journey of the sport of Football through a diverse India and how the sport captured attention of millions of Indians in various regions. It is a modern day guidebook that extensively covers the journey Indian Football has made from inception till the biggest event till date, FIFA U17 World Cup 2017. The book while talking about inception of the sport and its growth in India is also focused towards modern day leagues such as Indian Super League & I-League.

Study in Australia Planner - Shahina Khan – Rs 595

Recommended for students planning to study in Australia, this book provides useful tips from authentic and official sources that will help you resolve concerns related to admission, visa, and post-landing support. For parents and families, this book addresses the finance-related challenges by answering the question—How to fund education and plan for education loan? It will allow you to prepare well and make a well-informed decision about your future. The book will also assist you when you finally commence your life as an international student.

What’s the Hurry- Let Children be Children - Malavika Kapur – Rs 399

This book is for a society that has knowingly or unknowingly compromised a child’s mental health and growth. India has forgotten the lessons from her scriptures and legends. That reading and writing before the prescribed age (about 6 years) for Vidya arambh is wrong. There is a right time for everything. For children today, there is almost no play, only learning by rote and too much of emphasis on technology, television and mobile phones. Keeping all these issues in mind, this book asks What’s the Hurry. It tells parents and teachers: Give The Child Time to Grow the Play-Way. LET CHILDREN BE CHILDREN.

Mann Ki Udaan, zid, junoon aur jaanbaazi ki amar dastan - Air Commodore Nitin Sathe – Rs 395

This is the story of Flying Officer MP Anil Kumar, an MiG 21 pilot, who was paralysed from neck-down as a result of a freak motor-cycle accident when he just 24, leaving him confined to the wheelchair for the rest of his life. Battling with negative thoughts of giving up constantly, Anil finally decided to fight destiny as a quadriplegic. He chose to become a prolific writer and media commentator. His first mouth written essay, Airborne to Chairborne, which propelled him into the world of writing, was included into school curricula, spurring children to face all adversities without losing hope. His life has, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for generations.

Satrangi Duniya ke Athrangi Sapne - Shraddha Pandey – 99 (Hindi)

A fun-filled collection of stories made even more delightful by the children, whose vivid imagination dares to paint the rainbow with eight colours. This book gives you a glimpse into the world as seen through the eyes of little children, who help you understand how uncomplicated and wonderful life can be.