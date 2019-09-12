New Delhi -°C
Maharashtra: India’s economic hub
A long coastline along Arabian Sea, a rich culture and a capital city that doubles up as the country's film capital and commerce capital are some of the many fascinating elements of Maharashtra.
A long coastline along Arabian Sea, a rich culture and a capital city that doubles up as the country’s film capital and commerce capital are some of the many fascinating elements of Maharashtra. This third largest state by area has played a central role in the country’s history and continues to make its mark by being the largest contributor to the national economy today.
