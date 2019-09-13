e-paper
Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Minecraft marks 10th anniversary: A look back at its journey

Sandbox video game Minecraft’s earlier version which is now known as classic version, could be only played through game’s launcher was released on May 17, 2009.

ht-school Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:06 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minecraft can be played on multiple platforms including PC, Xbox and smartphones.
         

Sandbox video game Minecraft’s earlier version which is now known as classic version, could be only played through game’s launcher was released on May 17, 2009. The best-selling video game of all time later was supported by various operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, MacOS and Linux. Now, it can be played on multiple platforms including PC, Xbox and smartphones.  

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 21:05 IST

