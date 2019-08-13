Move to convert used cooking oil to biodiesel

ht-school

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

India joined the international community in observing World Biofuel Day on August 10. An initiative to procure biodiesel from used cooking oil was launched in 100 cities on the occasion. The importance of non-fossil fuels, including biofuels, as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels, was also highlighted.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST