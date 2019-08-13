e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Move to convert used cooking oil to biodiesel

An initiative to procure biodiesel from used cooking oil was launched in 100 cities on the occasion.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi.
India joined the international community in observing World Biofuel Day on August 10. (Representational image)
India joined the international community in observing World Biofuel Day on August 10. (Representational image)
         

India joined the international community in observing World Biofuel Day on August 10. An initiative to procure biodiesel from used cooking oil was launched in 100 cities on the occasion. The importance of non-fossil fuels, including biofuels, as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels, was also highlighted.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

