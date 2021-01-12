IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ht school

Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?

  • The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST

A row over the transfer of the Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed, from Aarey Milk Colony to Kanjurmarg has revived a four-decade-old tug of war between the Centre and the state government over the ownership of the salt pan lands spread across some 5,500 acres in Mumbai.

The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.

Since the 1980s, both governments have been citing various laws and court orders to stake claim to the lands spread across the eastern suburbs of Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Nahur and Mulund, and some western suburbs including Dahisar and Malvani. Through the decades, both governments have made various plans for utilising these lands, which have remained on paper.

Salt manufacture

It is said that the story of salt manufacturing can be traced to the first human settlements in the seven islands of Mumbai. According to the Thane gazetteers department, the Agris, Kolis and native Christians were engaged in salt manufacturing and were known as “mithagris” or “salt workers”.

“The Agris were found in Bassein, Ghodbander, Panvel and Uran; the Kolis in Trombay and the Christians in Ghodbander and at Kurla near Bombay,” according to the records available on the website of the department.

In 1816, the British government realised the potential of salt and decided to raise revenue from it. Kaevan Umrigar, a heritage evangelist from the Mumbai-based Khakhi foundation, said: “Originally, the salt workers would give a toka or a share of the produce to the rulers. However, the British realised the potential of salt tax as regular source of revenue.”

While salt manufacturing no longer has a significant role in the city’s economy, salt pans act as a natural barrier during flooding.

A 2016 report by the MMRDA states: “Salt pans are not only important from a livelihood, economy and salt production perspective but are critically important from the point of view of flood-protection as they are shallow depressed areas holding sea water. The salt pans today face a serious threat from the construction lobby of the region leading to a mild decline in the overall area and production.”

The tug of war

According to the Union ministry of commerce, Mumbai has 5,378 acres of salt pan lands allotted to 31 salt works (six on lease and 24 licensed) in 13 revenue villages. The government had also stated that the lease of these six salt works expired in October 2016. According to a 2010 report by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), 1,206 hectare comes under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and 204 hectare of these lands in the eastern suburbs can be developed.

The 102-acre Kanjurmarg shed falls along the Eastern Express Highway and was considered by the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government as an option for the location of the car shed. When the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government shifted the plot from Aarey to Kanjurmarg, the Centre filed a petition against the transfer and the Bombay high court stayed the transfer.

In 1985, a Central government committee had concluded that these lands had become unsuitable for salt manufacture and should be transferred to the ministry of urban development.

A reply by the ministry of urban development to the then member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya stated: “Accordingly, the ministry of industry, department of industrial development issued orders dated 9th January, 1986, 30.12.1987 and 22.2.1990, transferring 5,378 acre (approximately) of lands in Greater Bombay, on ‘as-is, where-is’ basis with all the assets and liabilities, to the ministry of urban development, for use as considered appropriate.”

After that, for a brief period, the Union government and the state government of Maharashtra were also looking at jointly developing these lands to meet the ever-growing needs of Mumbai. “Both the governments had reached a consensus to use the land for affordable housing and public amenities,” said Somaiya.

In 2014, the Mumbai suburban collector issued an order in respect to 2,978 acre of salt pans in Mumbai as belonging to the state. The Centre’s salt commissionerate appealed against this order before the Konkan divisional commissioner.

In 2018, the then BJP revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, while reviewing this petition, vested the 2,978 acre to the state. A senior official said: “The order was issued under the revenue minister’s quasi-judicial capacity, which the salt commissioner did not challenge.”

What now?

In December, CM Thackeray appealed to the Centre and the BJP in Maharashtra for a dialogue to resolve the issue. He also criticised the Centre for creating “hurdles” in the project.

The MVA government on Wednesday formed a nine-member committee under Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to look at alternate plots for the car shed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai metro line uddhav thackeray govt
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ht school

Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ht school

First-come, first-serve round back for FYJC, says education dept

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students participating in the 11th district-level wushu championship.(HT)
Students participating in the 11th district-level wushu championship.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Panchkula school hosts dist-level wushu contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Around 100 players from different schools of the district participated in the competitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Delhi school events: Kartik of Manav Rachna Int’l shines in golf contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Kartik again proved that persistence and determination are a sure way to success and glory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ht school

Riveting tales for young readers

By HTC | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Say Yes to good health and No to Germasura, the deadliest monster of them all, with this simple book that encourages you to think about hygiene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Santosh Vyas (in pic) laid emphasis upon the idea of compassionate global citizens who have virtuous character and the expertise to lead the world from the front
Principal Santosh Vyas (in pic) laid emphasis upon the idea of compassionate global citizens who have virtuous character and the expertise to lead the world from the front
ht school

SVISG promotes compassion, peace

By HTC
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The uncertainties and obscure clime of the pandemic has never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka had surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Dr. Manimala Roy ( in pic) chose the topic of the symposium -- Digital Learning: An Equaliser or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic
Principal Dr. Manimala Roy ( in pic) chose the topic of the symposium -- Digital Learning: An Equaliser or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic
ht school

Basava International, Dwarka, marches ahead on digital path

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka, has surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, giving mask to an underprivileged child.
A student of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, giving mask to an underprivileged child.
ht school

Punjab school events: NSS volunteers distribute masks among needy

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The volunteers, while maintaining social distance, informed the general public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a plethora of activities during the World Energy Conservation Day celebrations.
The students took part in a plethora of activities during the World Energy Conservation Day celebrations.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Energy Conservation Day

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:33 PM IST
So small efforts were made by the students of Classes 7 to 9 to reduce the consumption of energy so that energy sources can be saved for future use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Mohali, taking part in the virtual eco-friendly fashion show.
Students of AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Mohali, taking part in the virtual eco-friendly fashion show.
ht school

Punjab school events: Kids exhibit clothes made from recycled material

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Taking this thinking forward AKSIPS-125 conducted an online fancy dress competition where our young designers of class 1 designed their fashion forward garments that were made from recycled materials like old newspapers,waste cans , bottles and vegetable leaves etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guido Van Rossum won the Award for the Advancement of Free Software among other honours and accolades.(Illustration: Unnikrishnan)
Guido Van Rossum won the Award for the Advancement of Free Software among other honours and accolades.(Illustration: Unnikrishnan)
ht school

Guido van Rossum: Python creator whose work simplified coding

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:51 PM IST
This computer programming pioneer created the Python programming language, contributed a glob() routine to BSD Unix and aided in developing the ABC programming language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Host school principal Vandana Chawla graced the virtual event.
Host school principal Vandana Chawla graced the virtual event.
ht school

Delhi school events: New Era Public School hosts inter-school event Vanijya ’20

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The event began with the address of school’s director and founder principal Usha Chopra and principal Vandana Chawla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP