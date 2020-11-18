Mumbai school events: A virtual lesson to prepare students for natural disasters

ht-school

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:53 IST

Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai, managed by Aga Khan Education Service, India, conducted a ShakeOut drill to improve the level of preparedness during an earthquake among the staff and students.

ShakeOut drills were conducted across all Aga Khan Development Network institutions on the same day. The school has been conducting these drills twice every year for the past decade.

To this effect, it has instituted a School Emergency Management Committee which consists of a teacher, student, and some parents. It also has a Task Force that consists of forty well-trained students. Both the SEMC and the Task Force are formally trained in Disaster Management.

The students from the Task Force led and managed the execution of the safety drill across the school.

Considering the virtual nature of interactions, the school used this opportunity to optimize its reach by enlightening the families of student and staff members as well.

Students were briefed about the ShakeOut drill during class assemblies, along with the reasons for the various positions emphasized during the drill, by the Task Force. The entire school, from the Principal to the support staff were, involved in the drill. Each stakeholder was encouraged to perform the drill at home with their loved ones and share images of the same.

Highlighting the relevance and importance of this drill at the current time, Taskeen Bhore, the Vice-Principal said, “A Shakeout drill is important. It is a drill for disaster preparedness. All the students have been equipped with the essential knowledge and skill to protect themselves during an earthquake or a fire”.

Online art sessions at Kalyan school

BK Birla Public School, Kalyan, held various art-related competitions for students through expression series, value week, inter-house competition and creativity conclave. Students also participated in the online poster competition conducted by Camlin and bagged the first and third position.

Along with the planned art curriculum, the school took up current situation topics such as Covid-19 fighters, Digital India, virtual world and poster design on World Environment Day during the online art sessions.

Students learnt various techniques of art through texture creating, grid pattern and blow painting assignments. Students of Class 10 performed group presentations on various artists in the live sessions, informed Bhakti Joshi, Head, Art Department, BK Birla Public School, Kalyan.

A virtual celebration at Fort school

Young Ladies High School, Fort, celebrated Children’s Day virtually with fun to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

A special Children’s Day committee of teachers was formed who worked with the principal to entertain the students. With great pomp, the students attended three sessions with attractive attire accompanied by their parents and class teacher.

They enjoyed the evening with the plethora of activity held for them. The game of virtues, creativity with grain and riddles was organised in which the students participated and won prizes.

To make the students realise how privileged and blessed they are, videos on child labour and success was shown. As a token of love, teachers sang melodiously. At the outset, with the efforts of principal T Graceline and a former student, Kunnil Ayesha, the school anthem was introduced. The programme ended with the vote of thanks.