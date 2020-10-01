Mumbai school events: Khar kids indulge in reading, storytelling

ht-school

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:20 IST

The reading week was recently celebrated virtually at Rizvi Springfield High School (CBSE), Khar.

The objective was to inculcate the reading habit in students. There were various interesting activities conducted during a week-long celebration.

Day 1 started with reading relay, wherein the fastest reader of the class was appreciated and suggestions were provided by the concerned teacher.

Submission of book review was part of Day 2, where students presented the critical analysis of the book which they had read and shared it with their peers.

On Day 3, there was an online discussion which gave opportunity to each of the student to talk about their favourite author, whereas on Day 4, the students created their own stories and penned down a story using their own imaginative ideas, under the guidance of respective teacher and shared with their peers.

To keep the oral storytelling tradition alive among the students, Day 5 was meant for Tell-a-tale, wherein students narrated interesting stories. To improve reading skills and pronunciation, tongue-twisters activity was organised on Day 6.

The students audio recorded the twisters and enjoyed the activity. The week came to end with vocabulary building activity.

All the students participated actively throughout the week showcasing their work and narrating all that they had learned.

St Xavier’s High School, Shanti Park recently celebrated World Tourism Day

Primary students of St Xavier’s High School, Shanti Park recently celebrated World Tourism Day. Students dressed up as a tourist and shared their experiences of the places they had visited previously. They participated in storytelling and discussed the habitat and wildlife of various places. Parents helped their children dress up as per the assigned states and also prepared cuisines of the respective states. Students shared images of these cuisines, which they enjoyed with their family. Students also participated in passport cover making activity.

Students participate in online quiz contest .

The St Mary’s High School (ICSE) Mazagaon, recently organised an inter-school online quiz for Class 5 and 6. It was the school’s first online event.

Each team had six students’ and each student represented a subject. Every student answered at least two to four questions. Negative mark was given if unfair means were used. There was an audience of 100 people inclusive of parents and teachers.

Only the students participating in the quiz were allowed to switch on their cameras. Each teacher conducting the quiz had prepared 16 questions and eight extra questions for the same. Questions were prepared on different subjects like English, Hindi, math, science, logic, history and general knowledge.

The competition concluded with the tie-breaker round. Teacher Sneha Fernandes recorded the scores for the entire quiz.

Team white won the first prize with 155 marks, second prize was given to team red with 135 marks, whereas team green and blue stood at third and fourth place respectively.

The event was organised by teachers Nicola Pereira, Sangita Upadhyay, Sherin Devassy and Zeenat Surka.