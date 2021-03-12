IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST

The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a progressive document launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 34 years of the previous policy. It was formulated keeping in mind the current national, social, and technological contexts. Noting the rise of Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and changing education landscape, the NEP document says, “Many unskilled jobs worldwide may be taken over by machines.” The need for a skilled workforce, particularly involving mathematics, computer science, and data science, in conjunction with multidisciplinary abilities across the sciences, social sciences, and humanities, will be increasingly in greater demand. ‘Learn to read and read to learn’ should therefore be the mission of every student hailing from any stratum of life.

The first three years of a child are critical for his/her later adult personality, a fact which is amplified in the NEP where the emphasis is on early education in the 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, developing strong Foundational Literacy and Numeracy becoming important abilities of focus. Developing interest in mathematics will, therefore, depend on the skills of a well- trained teacher who is technically empowered to approach a topic with confidence that ignites a spark in the student.

The Ryan Innovator is one such step in raising logical and analytical skills along with scientific temper, where a student is going to research and discover his/her innovative idea or thought and we help him/her launch it on a bigger canvas.

The pandemic has also taught us that learning does not cease despite all odds therefore the computer literacy has to be ensured in children. Increasingly our young learners are already showing interest in coding and are taking classes early on.

In today’s day and age, when creativity is as important as literacy and EQ has become more important than IQ, our school will have to play a dynamic role in developing interdisciplinary skills in the young learners along with balancing their pursuit of both science and humanities. As these boundaries would soon fade, academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools will be treated with equal respect.

The vocational education would start from Class 6 with internships ensuring the empowerment of every child to survive in these tough times. The school intends to introduce subjects like e-commerce, languages, spirituality and aesthetics along with emphasis over the local/mother tongue which would enable the learner to hone his communication skills and adapt better to his environment.

We at Ryan have started the Ryan Championship across more than 100 branches to give expression to our students’ dream and vocational path from an early stage so that they enter the world of work ‘by plan and not by chance’. Both the heart and mind will get equal importance.

Schools should also implement assessment reforms with 360-degree holistic progress card, tracking the student progress for achieving learning outcomes. Marks and mark sheets would be ‘learning driven’ and based also on the students’ practical and emotional strengths. We plan on zero drop-out and therefore sensitise our parents to various provisions and accommodations available to students with academic limitations and special needs.

The NEP truly resonates the words of Robert Sternberg who defined intelligence as “mental activity directed toward purposive adaptation to, selection, and shaping of real-world environments relevant to one’s life.” The pursuit of education, therefore, remains unfettered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school principal nep national education policy 2020 artificial intelligence machine learning
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two students brought laurels to their school in vocal music and instrumental traditional folk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
ht school

Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:44 PM IST
On the occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for worshipping Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
ht school

KG Subramanyan: A luminous star on the Indian art horizon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Recipient of Padma Shri, this artist is known for his murals, terracottas, sculptures, toys and children’s books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
ht school

Delhi school events: NGFS takes part in Delhi Police Week programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Keeping in mind that children are the future of the nation, the school conducted a self-defence programme for girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
ht school

Principal's Desk: ‘NEP 2020 designed to transform education sector'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The success of the NEP will lie in its implementation by the schools, writes Sharmila Raheja, Principal, Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Students observe International Women's Day with fervour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
ht school

Online mode is a big lesson for the education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
With online learning the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Most colleges commenced regular lectures only in February, leaving students with little academic time to complete the prescribed curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
ht school

Delhi school events: CSKM Public school conducts investiture function

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:07 PM IST
During the event, the students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
ht school

Delhi school events: Khyati of Suraj School, Gurugram, shines in IEO 2020-21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The International English Olympiad (IEO) 2020-21 competition was by SOF, a registered non-profit educational foundation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
ht school

Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Sneh Verma, Principal, Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Delhi, shares her opinion about the New Education Policy 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP