Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy
- Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, with the aim to help over 100 underprivileged children during their academic session.
Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Oakridge International kids design equipment prototypes for astronauts in ISS
Oakridrige International School students made equipment prototypes for astronauts in International Space Station (ISS). The blue prints of these modes have been sent to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.
They have designed sports equipment for space: ‘Plank Mat’ (a mat that has gloves which allow astronauts to stay attached to the mat), and a magnetic space handball etc.
Delhi Public School kids thank everyday heroes
To make children aware of the contribution of the community helpers, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, conducted a public speaking activity during the online class.
Children of classes Nursery and Prep dressed as helpers of their choice, spoke about the duties performed by the respective helpers and their contribution towards the society. The objective was to teach the little ones to respect each person of the society irrespective of the duties/ tasks performed by them.
Parents were also invited to attend the online activity and to speak to the children about their respective professions.
Green Land children put on their dancing shoes
Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, organised a solo dance activity for the students of pre-nursery to kindergarten on Friday.
Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students and said that dance is not just a good form of exercise but also a great source of boosting confidence.
Green Grove express gratitude to soldiers
Green Grove Public School celebrated the 72th Army Day with zeal and enthusiasm on Friday.
The objective was to honour the soldiers for their selfless service. Speeches in English, Hindi and Punjabi were presented by the students.
AKSIPS-65 School students highlight importance of trees
The KG students of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali participated in a show and tell activity. The theme for the activity was: Trees - Our best buddies.
All the students used colourful props while highlighting the importance of trees and how they support human life.
BCM, Basant Avenue celebrates National Army Day
BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, celebrated National Army Day on Friday. A documentary about the achievements of the Indian Army and its history was shown. Principal Vandna Shahi urged the students to stay united and stand together for the safety of the nation.
School Children pay tributes to soldiers:
BCM, Basant City
BCM School, Basant City, celebrated Indian Army Day online on Saturday. Students made cards, bouquet and collage of pictures dedicated to Indian Army. Principal JP Singh thanked the soldiers of the Indian Army for setting the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.
BVM, Kitchlu Nagar
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated National Army Day on Friday. The services and contributions of Indian Army officers were highlighted by Shikha Bhalla and their selfless sacrifices and courageous endeavors were shared with the students.
BVM, USN
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, paid tribute to the officers of the Indian Army by celebrating Indian Army Day with zeal and fervour on Saturday. ANO Geeta Mishra, in her virtual address, enlightened the students on the importance of the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence
- A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy
- Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament
- They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV
- A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Covid vaccine for general public after 6 months
- The general population is expected to get the dose after it, which means the wait for them ranges between three and six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT PACE organises exclusive webinar
- Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems
- With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?
- The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity
- The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest
- The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First-come, first-serve round back for FYJC, says education dept
- While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Panchkula school hosts dist-level wushu contest
- Around 100 players from different schools of the district participated in the competitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Kartik of Manav Rachna Int’l shines in golf contest
- Kartik again proved that persistence and determination are a sure way to success and glory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riveting tales for young readers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SVISG promotes compassion, peace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox