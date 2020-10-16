Punjab school events: BVM students remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

ht-school

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:51 IST

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary was celebrated by the students of BVM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana.

To pay tributes to the great scientist, students of classes 1 to 2 dressed up as astronauts. Students of classes 3 to 4 made art and craft on space scenes.

The students of classes 6 to 8 made posters, wrote slogans, sketched portraits, etc. They gave speeches highlighting the contribution of Dr Kalam.

Students of Class 9 took part in a group discussion on the life history of the ‘Missile Man’ of India. Students of Class 10 took part in a quiz based on the theme of the day.

Pupil excels in essay writing competition

Shaurya Chanana, a student of Class 11 of Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, was the only winner declared from the tricity in All India 8th Korea- India Friendship essay writing competition 2020. Shaurya was adjudged second in the senior category and won a free trip to Korea.

BCM pays homage to APJ Abdul Kalam

BCM School, Basant City, paid tributes to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Students watched a PPT on Kalam’s contribution to the development of the country. Principal JP Singh said, “ Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific developments.”

Hand washing Day celebrated

On Global Handwashing Day, HVM School, Ludhiana, organised various online activities to educate students about the importance of handwashing with soap.

Amid the pandemic, the day carried extra relevance. They shared videos and photographs of themselves washing their hands with their teachers.

BCM School hosts Techno Fest 2020

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised its 13th Techno Fest: An enlightened vision, to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

As many as 150 students from 19 schools of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, and other cities participated in Hindi and English declamation competitions, science expo, and science quiz.

In Hindi declamation, Ashu Tiwari of BCM School, Focal Point, was declared the winner while Minalpreet Kaur of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road and Ridhima of BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar, were declared the first and second runners up respectively.

In English declamation, Manya Kaur Khurana of GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, was declared the winner, Manpreet Kaur of BCM School, Basant City, Pakhowal Road, the first runner up and Shaffali of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, the third runner up.

Manveer Singh and Piyush Verma of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, won the science quiz. Amanjot Singh Sindhu and Simarpreet Singh of BCM School, Basant City, Pakhowal Road, were declared the first runners up.

Riya Singla of BCM School, Focal Point, was declared the winner of the first category (Class 8 to 10) of the science expo. Manav Mahajan of BCM Arya Model School and Ritesh Kapoor of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, were declared the first and second runners up.

Harmanpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Model School, Doraha, Ludhiana, was declared the winner of the second category (Class 11-12) of the science expo.

Prateek of Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, was declared the first runner up while Akashdeep Singh of BCM School, Basant City, Pakhowal Road, was declared the second runner up.

BCM School, Basant City was declared the overall winner, followed by BCM School, Chandigarh Road, and DCM Presidency School, respectively. All winners were awarded certificates, trophies, and cash prizes worth Rs 8,000.

Principal DP Guleria thanked all and congratulated the winners.

Green Land kids pay tribute to ‘Missile Man’

Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, celebrated former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

Students of classes 4 and 5, through posters and slogans, highlighted the life struggle, determination, dedication, and sacrifices of Kalam.

Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded students’ efforts and urged them to draw inspiration from the life of Dr Kalam.

Solitaire International pledge to protect flora and fauna

Solitaire International School, created awareness among students about wild life and its role in maintaining balance in nature during Wildlife Week. Students dressed up as wild animals and spread the message on the need to conserve wild life. They recited poems, narrated stories, made posters and took part in JAM and fancy dress contests. On the concluding day, they pledged to protect the flora and fauna.

GNIPS reopens for classes 10 and 12 amid precautions

On World Students’ Day, Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana, reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 amid safety precautions. As many as 98 students of Class 12 and 40 students of Class 10 went to the school to get their doubts cleared. Only 10 students were allowed to sit in each classroom. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill administered the Covid oath to students.

Students pledge to take precautionary measures

Students of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Model Gram, Ludhiana, took an oath to take precautionary measures to avoid diseases in the coming season. Some students took the pledge on campus while others did so virtually.