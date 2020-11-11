Punjab school events: Green Land kids make mathematical origami art

ht-school

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, organised an Origami mathematical shapes making activity for students of classes 4 and 5.

Students enjoyed transforming sheets of paper into finished sculptures through the art of folding.

Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students and said that transforming a piece of paper into a three-dimensional object is a unique exercise.

She added that it not only develops students’ imagination and sense of colour but also improves their concentration and spatial awareness as well.

Green Grove pupils celebrate glory of holy river Ganga

As instructed by CBSE, Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, organised various activities to mark Ganga Utsav celebrations.

Students performed traditional dances and gave speeches in English and Hindi related to the need to clean the Ganga river and to highlight its importance.

President JPS Jolly said that Ganga is a holy river and it is the duty of every Indian to keep it clean.

BVM kids observe Cancer Awareness Day

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, (BVM, USN), observed National Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday.

Dr Upma Sharma, an emergency medical officer at Vijaya Hospital, spoke on the causes and symptoms of the disease and the need for early detection. She urged the students to shun a sedentary lifestyle and eat a balanced diet.

Meanwhile, Infant Protection Day was also observed.

Ways to protect environment discussed at BCM

The theme for the third day of the ongoing ‘Ek Abhyan, Jan Kalyan, Dhara Bachao’ event of BCM School, Dugri, was: Think Green, live green. The objective was to sensitise students and faculty members about the depleting water table, especially in Punjab.

Coordinators of various wings used the platform to share their messages on the need to conserve the environment.

BCM School student shines in national-level quiz

Mohit Verma, a Class 8 student of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, secured the second position in the national-level Wild Wisdom Quiz endorsed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The quiz is conducted every year for students of classes 3 to 8. The theme this year was ‘Reimagine Our Planet’. Principal DP Guleria congratulated him on his achievement.

St Vivekanand gets excellence award

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, was awarded the ‘School Excellence Award’ in the fifth Eduleader summit and award ceremony.

The school was honoured during a virtual programme organised by the International Chamber for Service Industry.

The survey was attended by around 862 schools from across India, of which 300 schools met the rules of the survey. Out of the 300 schools, the jury awarded 40 schools in various categories.