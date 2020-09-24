Punjab school events: Learning made fun at DPS Chandigarh

ht-school

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 17:11 IST

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised the third segment of its ‘Early Learning Series’ programme for the students of the Pre-primary wing during their online class.

The students from classes Nursery to 2 spoke on various themes such as ‘Eat well, live well’, ‘Rumble in the jungle’, ‘Community heroes’, and ‘Nurture nature’.

They dressed in costumes of the characters they enacted. They sang songs as well.

The purpose of conducting such an event was not only to blend learning with fun but also to develop confidence in the students by giving them an opportunity to speak in front of an audience.

Oakridge Int’l launches portal to facilitate virtual learning

Oakridge International School, Mohali, launched Global Campus Junior, a one-of-its-kind online portal for junior students to facilitate virtual learning.

The portal connects all the 66+ Nord Anglia schools around the world. It allows students to explore English language, community action, and subject integrated projects through its bite-sized activities. They are of different types that include outdoor learning through play, story-based learning, and activities that will help kids connect to the real and virtual world through inquiry-based learning.

Principal Ramanjit Ghuman said at the moment when learning has been a struggle and a challenge for even the senior students, having this opportunity to explore and learn at a global level for junior students is spectacular.

BCM students make paper doves

To mark International Day of Peace, BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, organised an origami craft making activity the Primary wing students.

They made paper doves representing the international symbol of peace. The teachers told them the significance of the day.

Principal Vandna Shahi said that life is better in a world where peace exists.

“Today, we look to those who have been peacemakers and peacekeepers to learn what we can each individually do to make the world a more peaceful place,” she added.