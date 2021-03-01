IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya
On the occasion of National Science Day, students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, etc.
On the occasion of National Science Day, students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, etc.
ht school

Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya

The school observed National Science Day to inculcate scientific and rational thinking in young minds.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, organised an event on the theme: Scientific technology and innovation to mark National Science Day celebrations.

The objective was to inculcate scientific and rational thinking in young minds. Students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, acid-bases and various synthetic indicators like phenolphthalein, methyl orange. The activity helped them understand the concepts better.

Newton’s laws dealing with scattering and dispersion of light were also explained to them. One of the most interesting performances was a rap song performance in tune with the electromagnetic wave.

Shri Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students delivered lectures on the life and teachings of the guru and recited shabads and poems.

TSSM, Ludhiana

The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas was celebrated by students and staff members of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial (TSSM) Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, on Saturday. A poster-making competition was organised on the occasion.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Saturday. Floral tribute was paid to the saint, poet and philosopher, who stressed on omnipresence of the divine and compassion for all. Principal Ranju Mangal told students to move on the path shown by the guru.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school, in partnership with Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, conducted a virtual oral health education workshop for primary students. Guest host Sofia Hans emphasised on creating a habit of brushing twice a day. The children enjoyed participating in the interactive session which included games, educative flip charts with audio visuals etc. At the end of the session, they took a pledge to take good care of their teeth.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students were familiarised with the role of the guru as a preacher of social harmony. Principal Neelam Mittar told students to believe in simplicity, equality and follow the teachings of the guru.

Guru Nanak International Public School, Ludhiana

Model Town, organised an online orientation programme for parents of students of Classes nursery and LKG on Friday. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill spoke on the importance of education in the holistic development of a child. A PPT was shown to give parents an overview of the school.

Green Group Public School, Ludhiana

A tribute to renowned singer Sardul Sikander was organised at Green Group Public School on Friday. Chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George paid their condolences and said the world of Punjabi music has become poorer after his demise.

AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of Class 2-C of AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organized a class show virtually.

The children recited poems, sang songs, and performed dances of different states of India, They also got dressed as various renowned Indian personalities.

Through the show, they showcased their love for India and conveyed the message that we should respect and love our country, the diversity of which is unique.

St. Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

Harsh Singla, a student of Class 9 of St Anne’s Convent School became the first-ever air rifle shooter in 10m and 50m to attain individual gold medals in 45th Chandigarh state shooting championship which was held at Patiala Ki Rao Shooting Range.

He bagged six gold medals, four silver and three bronze medals in different events.

He was awarded by SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and director, sports, Chandigarh Tejdeep Singh Saini

SRT DAV Public School, Jalandhar

The school felicitated the winners who established their mark in various events recently and brought laurels to the school.

Harmanpreet Kaur got first position in ‘ Paint the Pot ’ event organised by DAV University. Gurkamal Singh Dosanjh secured second position in the solo singing competition in Youth Flair. Nitish Kardam stood fifth in the state in an essay writing contest organised by United Nations Information Centre and Heartfulness Education Trust.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Craft Your Imagination Activity’ for the children of its pre-primary wing.

Students were asked to save pencil shavings over the week and then use them to create their own masterpieces. The children came up with amazing designs and impressed all. This activity helped explore their creativity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school punjab school event
Close
On the occasion of National Science Day, students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, etc.
On the occasion of National Science Day, students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, etc.
ht school

Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The school observed National Science Day to inculcate scientific and rational thinking in young minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPG College's Introduction to Hip Hop Studies will be a 60-hour certificate course. Representational Image.
UPG College's Introduction to Hip Hop Studies will be a 60-hour certificate course. Representational Image.
ht school

Mumbai college to start cert course in hip-hop

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Vile Parle’s Usha Pravin Gandhi College (UPG College) will be starting the first batch of this dance course in March this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students contributed food items like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc.
The students contributed food items like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc.
ht school

Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The students contributed food items which was collected while taking all Covid-19 precautions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Admission to schools will be open until March 17. Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo
Admission to schools will be open until March 17. Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo
ht school

Civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools in Mumbai

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Parents can apply either online on the BMC’s official portal or offline through the schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is unlikely that the Mumbai University will receive a grade before the start of the next academic year.HT FILE
It is unlikely that the Mumbai University will receive a grade before the start of the next academic year.HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai university may miss NAAC grade yet again

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:24 PM IST
It has been almost six weeks since MU submitted its self-study report (SSR) to the NAAC committee, but there has been no response from the officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The directors and principals of around 80 schools participated in the conference of Sahodaya School Complex, NCR(EAST)
The directors and principals of around 80 schools participated in the conference of Sahodaya School Complex, NCR(EAST)
ht school

Delhi school events: Sahodaya School Complex organises 5th annual conference

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The directors and principals of around 80 schools participated in that conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 13 teams participated in the debate.
As many as 13 teams participated in the debate.
ht school

Punjab school events: Debate on energy conservation at SIC School, Mohali

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The Punjab Energy Development Agency organised this debate competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra state education department has launched a drive to identify out of school students across the state from. ANI(ANI)
Maharashtra state education department has launched a drive to identify out of school students across the state from. ANI(ANI)
ht school

Maharashtra drive to find drop-outs

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The drive will involve surveys at the household level to find out details of students who might have migrated, permanently shifted or have remained absent in online classes for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the Coolest RJ contest that was conducted virtually.
The students took part in the Coolest RJ contest that was conducted virtually.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ryan International School celebrates World Radio Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:59 PM IST
To celebrate the day, Ryanites took part in Coolest RJ competition held virtually and other programmes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The role I essay as a principal is a fascinating confluence of duties pertaining to both leadership and management., writes Principal Alka Sahani.
The role I essay as a principal is a fascinating confluence of duties pertaining to both leadership and management., writes Principal Alka Sahani.
ht school

Guruvani: I have to inspire students to tread paths beyond confines of textbook

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Alka Sahani, Principal, Vidya Jain Public School, talks about where she wants to see her students 10 years down the line and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
The term genetic engineering was first coined by Jack Williamson in his sci-fi Dragon's Island, published in 1951 (Representational Image). Unsplash
ht school

Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Genetic engineering modifies organisms by making artificial changes to their DNA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Maharashtra prefer online exams over offline exams. RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO
Students of Maharashtra prefer online exams over offline exams. RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Hold summer exams only in online mode: Students to Mumbai University VC

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:43 PM IST
In a letter addressed to MU VC Suhas Pednekar, students of colleges affiliated to the university have their raised concerns about offline exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents complained several times against unreasonable fee hike in schools. Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo
Parents complained several times against unreasonable fee hike in schools. Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo
ht school

Maharashtra: Divisional fee panels to be formed this week

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The education department of the state is going to set up a committee in order to ensure that schools don't violate fee-related norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rendering raw footage into the visual spectacle portrayed on screen took numerous hours of tech expertise, something which Lilavatibai Podar vouches its faculty possesses in spades.
Rendering raw footage into the visual spectacle portrayed on screen took numerous hours of tech expertise, something which Lilavatibai Podar vouches its faculty possesses in spades.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Santacruz school flexes tech skills for Annual Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:13 PM IST
On the occasion, the students performed five plays that enthralled the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a plethora of cultural programmes during the event.
The students took part in a plethora of cultural programmes during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School, celebrates its Foundation Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST
On this occasion, the school got an opportunity to deliberate on some of the tough times it has faced and celebrate its history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac