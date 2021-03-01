Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, organised an event on the theme: Scientific technology and innovation to mark National Science Day celebrations.
The objective was to inculcate scientific and rational thinking in young minds. Students performed various experiments based on the concepts of density, neutralisation reaction, acid-bases and various synthetic indicators like phenolphthalein, methyl orange. The activity helped them understand the concepts better.
Newton’s laws dealing with scattering and dispersion of light were also explained to them. One of the most interesting performances was a rap song performance in tune with the electromagnetic wave.
Shri Guru Hargobind Public School, Ludhiana
The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students delivered lectures on the life and teachings of the guru and recited shabads and poems.
TSSM, Ludhiana
The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas was celebrated by students and staff members of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial (TSSM) Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, on Saturday. A poster-making competition was organised on the occasion.
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana
Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Saturday. Floral tribute was paid to the saint, poet and philosopher, who stressed on omnipresence of the divine and compassion for all. Principal Ranju Mangal told students to move on the path shown by the guru.
Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh
The school, in partnership with Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, conducted a virtual oral health education workshop for primary students. Guest host Sofia Hans emphasised on creating a habit of brushing twice a day. The children enjoyed participating in the interactive session which included games, educative flip charts with audio visuals etc. At the end of the session, they took a pledge to take good care of their teeth.
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Students were familiarised with the role of the guru as a preacher of social harmony. Principal Neelam Mittar told students to believe in simplicity, equality and follow the teachings of the guru.
Guru Nanak International Public School, Ludhiana
Model Town, organised an online orientation programme for parents of students of Classes nursery and LKG on Friday. Principal Gurmant Kaur Gill spoke on the importance of education in the holistic development of a child. A PPT was shown to give parents an overview of the school.
Green Group Public School, Ludhiana
A tribute to renowned singer Sardul Sikander was organised at Green Group Public School on Friday. Chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George paid their condolences and said the world of Punjabi music has become poorer after his demise.
AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh
The students of Class 2-C of AKSIPS- 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organized a class show virtually.
The children recited poems, sang songs, and performed dances of different states of India, They also got dressed as various renowned Indian personalities.
Through the show, they showcased their love for India and conveyed the message that we should respect and love our country, the diversity of which is unique.
St. Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh
Harsh Singla, a student of Class 9 of St Anne’s Convent School became the first-ever air rifle shooter in 10m and 50m to attain individual gold medals in 45th Chandigarh state shooting championship which was held at Patiala Ki Rao Shooting Range.
He bagged six gold medals, four silver and three bronze medals in different events.
He was awarded by SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and director, sports, Chandigarh Tejdeep Singh Saini
SRT DAV Public School, Jalandhar
The school felicitated the winners who established their mark in various events recently and brought laurels to the school.
Harmanpreet Kaur got first position in ‘ Paint the Pot ’ event organised by DAV University. Gurkamal Singh Dosanjh secured second position in the solo singing competition in Youth Flair. Nitish Kardam stood fifth in the state in an essay writing contest organised by United Nations Information Centre and Heartfulness Education Trust.
Delhi Public School, Chandigarh
The school organised a ‘Craft Your Imagination Activity’ for the children of its pre-primary wing.
Students were asked to save pencil shavings over the week and then use them to create their own masterpieces. The children came up with amazing designs and impressed all. This activity helped explore their creativity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college to start cert course in hip-hop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai university may miss NAAC grade yet again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Sahodaya School Complex organises 5th annual conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Debate on energy conservation at SIC School, Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra drive to find drop-outs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ryan International School celebrates World Radio Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: I have to inspire students to tread paths beyond confines of textbook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold summer exams only in online mode: Students to Mumbai University VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Divisional fee panels to be formed this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai school events: Santacruz school flexes tech skills for Annual Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Bharti Public School, celebrates its Foundation Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox