Punjab school events: Panchkula school hosts dist-level wushu contest

St Teresa Convent High School, Sector 25, Panchkula, organised the 11th district-level wushu championship on Saturday.

Around 100 players from different schools of the district participated in the competitions.

The hall reverberated with words like fight, attack, defend. There were two events- Sanshoi and TauLou grouped for age 2+ and 4 years of age respectively.

All participants were facilitated with certificates, medals and trophies. The chief guest, Dheeraj Chahal motivated the student.

The students were enthusiastic and participated with great zeal. Overall, the championship was a great success.

Children take part in dance activity

A virtual solo dance activity was held for children of classes 1 to 3 of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana. The school had also organised a ‘New Year resolution– Dream board’ activity for students of classes 4 and 5, wherein they wrote down their goals for the year 2021 on vision boards. Principal Baldeep Pandher appreciated the efforts of all students.

AKSIPS-41 kids say no to plastic bags

Students of Class 4 of AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, learnt about the Warli tribe of Dadra & Nagar Haveli during an art-integrated activity. Children made paper bags decorated with Warli art to spread the message -‘Say no to plastic bags’. They also studied the hazards of plastic bags and were made aware of four R’s-Reduce, repair, recycle and reuse.



