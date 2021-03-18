Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, brought laurels to the school by winning a silver medal in the Haryana Roller Skating Championship.
She took part in the 1,000m race in the age group of 9 to 11 years.
She has got selected for the national level championship as well. Harsirat has already bagged many medals in various skating championships earlier also.
The school management congratulated Harsirat on her achievement.
Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mohali
A workshop on health and hygiene was conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-area, Zirakpur, for the girls of Classes 6 to 12. They were told about the importance of maintaining health and hygiene, especially during menstruation.
The girl students were given demonstrations regarding the proper use and disposal of sanitary napkins by representatives of Procter & Gamble.
The importance of taking a nutritious and balanced diet was highlighted.
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, organised a virtual training session for teachers, counsellors, parents, and principals.
VS Ravindran addressed about 380 participants online under ‘Transacting Transaction’ which is a series of programmes conducted by ICTRC to enable educators to understand the counselling needs of the students and help them in every possible way.
Ravindran said that students who are not able to achieve the minimum level of learning (MLL) are prone to be at risk in terms of academics, developing cognition, emotions, etc.
The interaction was carried forward by a discussion on the formation of risk assessment teams in schools, changing the role of school counsellors/teacher- counsellors, early identification of students at risk by individual interviews of parents and child, observations, and the ‘No Child Left Behind Policy’.
The Millennium School, Mohali
Uditraj, a student of this won the title of under 17 (U-17) champion by defeating Harikesh from Haryana by 13-15,15-08, and 18-16 points.
After winning five matches, he finally bagged the winning trophy of the open badminton tournament held at Krishna Badminton Court, Jagraon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’
- Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty
- The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online
- The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MU approves ₹724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose
- This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’
- The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Prayer meet for outgoing students at AKSIPS-45
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox