A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
Punjab school events: Tiny tots of DPS, Chandigarh, get creative

The students created masterpieces with pencil shavings.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:28 PM IST

With the aim to teach students how to work with colours, shapes and textures, a “Craft your imagination activity” was organised for students of the pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh. They were asked to save the pencil shavings over the week, and then use them to create their own masterpieces. The children came up with amazing designs which impressed everyone. This helped build their eye hand co-ordination.

Amity International School, Mohali

To help students develop scientific skills and a better understanding of satellite technology and its relevance, a model making activity was organised for the Class-4 students of Amity International School, Mohali, on Monday. Students prepared miniature models of satellites and learnt about their impact on our day-to-day lives. They also gained in-depth knowledge about various types of satellites.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

An online session on “Myths and facts about Covid –19’ and “Eating disorders” was conducted at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, by Dr Megha.

Speaking on the myths and facts surrounding Covid, she said that there is a lot of misinformation about the disease, and it is important to get facts from reliable sources, the best being from the World Health Organisation .

She also said that eating disorders are not just poor choices, but can also cause serious illnesses.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

To improve the communication and descriptive skills of children, an online show-and-tell competition was organised on Monday for the kindergarten students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School. The children participated in the competition with great zeal and enthusiasm. They described and spoke a few lines on objects of their choice with full zeal and confidence.

Ahlcon Public School, Chandigarh

Ahlcon Public School, Kala Bakra, Jalandhar, organised an inter-house quiz on Monday to enhance the thinking and analytical skills of students. They were asked questions from history, culture, political science, geography and current topics over three rounds. From Class 10, Ravi house bagged the first position, Satluj team came second and Beas clinched the third spot. School chairman Paramjeet Walia, general secretary Prasheel Walia and vice-principal Mandeep Singh Virdee were present on the occasion and lauded the students for their efforts. Principal DN Das congratulated the winners and said it was a great learning experience for the participants and audience.

AKSIPS- 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To foster a sense of integration among the students , the ”Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” activity was conducted online by AKSIPS- 45 Smart School. An inter-club quiz competition was organised for students of Classes 7 and 8 wherein students. Students learned a lot about India and its constitution. Principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated the students.


