e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Punjab school events: USPC Jain kids celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually

Punjab school events: USPC Jain kids celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually

To pay tributes to the guru, the students and the teachers recited poems and gave speeches on the occasion. Later, everyone recited the “Mool mantra” to pay homage to the guru.

ht-school Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
USPC Jain kids celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually.
USPC Jain kids celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually.
         

The students of USPC Jain Group of Schools, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on Monday. Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, students took part in the celebrations from their respective homes.

To pay tributes to the guru, the students and the teachers recited poems and gave speeches on the occasion. Later, everyone recited the “Mool mantra” to pay homage to the guru.

School president Sandeep Jain, , general secretary Mohinder Paul Jain, and manager Mohinder Pal Jain, graced the occasion. Principal Vinny Malhotra urged the students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and maintain peace and harmony in their lives.

GSSS-23 pupils hold plantation drive

A plantation drive was held by the NCC naval wing and NSS wing of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, Chandigarh. A “Chandan Vatika” has been developed under the guidance of Ranjana Shrivastva, assistant director, vocational education, and Rajeev Kumar, principal of the school.

RIS kids learn about means of transport

Ryan International School, Mohali, organised a collage-making activity for students of Class 3. They learnt to identify and classify different modes of transport and communication. It proved to be a rich learning experience for the students. The activity also helped develop their language skills and boost their confidence.

Online sessions held for parents

BCM School, Basant Avenue, conducted a series of online session for parents of students from November 25 to December 1. Topics that were covered included nurturing good mental health in children, impact of video games on children and role of parents in making online class meaningful.

GGNPS children showcase their creativity

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana, organised an online poster-making activity on Wednesday.

Students of Classes 8 to 12 made posters to mark anti–pollution day. Principal Gunmeet Kaur said it is important to sensitise students on the issue of rising pollution and ways to curb it . She lauded the students for their efforts. She said that organising such events not only bring out the creativity of the students but also boost their confidence.

World Aids Day observed at Green Grove Public School

Green Grove Public School observed World AIDS Day on Wednesday to sensitise students on the issues pertaining to the disease. Students from Classes 9 to 11 spoke on the causes and symptoms of AIDS along with preventive measures. They delivered speeches and PPTS were shown.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In