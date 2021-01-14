Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV
- A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
The seven-day national youth festival being held by Kendriya Vidyalaya, K Area, Zirakpur, to commemorate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, concluded on Tuesday.
A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation. A motivational video on the life and works of Swami Vivekananda was also shared with students.
Students showcase their talents during online event
Delhi Public School, Mohali, organised an online inter-school event, E- Kalautsav, on Wednesday. More than 400 students from schools of the tricity area participated and exhibited their talents. The events that were organised include prop dance, we weave, skit-o-mania, rendezvous with rhyme and fiery feet. An online prize distribution ceremony was also held where students were felicitated.
MGM School reopens after ten months
MGM Public School reopened on Wednesday for the first time since the Covid lockdown was imposed. Students who reported on campus were given proper instructions pertaining to the precautions to be taken in the existing situation.
There was thermal screening at the entry gate and circles were marked to maintain social distancing.
Principal Sunita Vij asked students to follow instructions like wearings masks and using hand sanitiser.
Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 158th birth anniversary
St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Wednesday. The day is also observed as National Youth Day. The students were taught about the swami’s life and teachings. Later, the teachers performed meditation and recited bhajans.
