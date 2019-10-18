Ramjas School holds ‘Saluting our Heroes’

ht-school

Inter House Competition

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, organised an inter-house competition for Classes 9 to 12 titled Saluting Our Heroes.

Each house enacted an episode from the life of freedom fighters and their role in attaining independence. The event filled the students with patriotic fervour. Students depicted the valour of Rani Lakmi Bai, the role of Mangal Pandey in the Indian rebellion of 1857, armed revolution of Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Lala Lajpat Rai’s opposition to the Simon Commission. Each enactment was followed by a rendition of patriotic songs which filled all with patriotism, pride and love for their nation. The students impressed everyone with their performances. Innovative stage settings, costumes which matched the time period, moving dialogues and theatrical talents of the participants thrilled the audience.

The performances were appreciated by one and all. Sanghmitra House bagged the first prize. Maitreyi House received the second prize. There was a tie between Gautam and Gargi House for the third position. Aman Sharma, Dhruv Gera and Manish Verma who essayed the roles of Bhagat Singh, Vir Savarkar and Chandra Shekhar Azad respectively were appreciated for their acting skills. Humera and Ayush Sharma were applauded for their singing. Principal Surabhi Dua congratulated the teachers and students for their efforts. She reminded students about the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters. Stressing on the role of youth, she advised them to value freedom and contribute to nation building.

Hindi Week

ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka, celebrated Hindi Week to promote a love for the Hindi language.

An array of activities was conducted for students of Classes 3 to 10. Activities like character portrayal of great Indian personalities, poem recitation, play, extempore and poem enactment were organised. Principal Monika Mehan congratulated the students for their enthusiastic participation in the activities and exhorted them to get inspiration from the rich Indian literature. The Hindi Week was fun-filled and learning-oriented.

Interschool Sports Competition

Grads International School, Eta 2, Greater Noida, organised an interschool sports competition for pre-primary students titled Gambol 2019-20.

The school believes in holistic development of students from their initial age, aiming at mental, physical and social growth. About 500 students from 25 schools participated with enthusiasm. Interesting races like Quidditch race, Super Ninja, Moving hoopla, Balancing ball were organised. The event started with a dance performance, followed by a ribbon drill. In the grand finale, the students motivated everyone to get ready for Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. School director Dr Roya Singh emphasised on the school’s motto of promoting healthy and unbiased competition and therefore declared the host school a non-competitive entry. As per the medal tally, Grads International turned out as the winner, but it was handed over to the runner’s up, Smiling Intelligence. At the end, principal Aditi Basu Roy thanked all the guests, participants and teachers for their contribution.

Tribute to All Grandparents

The Indian Heights School, Sector 23, Dwarka, organised an event to honour grandparents.

It started with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Gp Capt SC Salooja, guest of honour Dr Dipak Jairth, and principal Archana Narain. The principal welcomed the guests and stressed upon the importance of grandparents. They impart family values to grandchildren and offer guidance, she said. The chief guest and guest of honour appreciated the efforts of the school in organising the programme. The tiny tots presented a scintillating programme for their grandparents. The grandparents had a gala time.

Indian School Awards 2019

Maxfort School, Dwarka, has received the Indian School Award 2019 in the category of Top 100 Schools of the Year.

The school management congratulated principal Priyanka Bhatkoti for her contributions and taking initiatives to increase students’ performance, endorse safe learning environment and create partnerships with parents and ensure greater involvement with community members. The honour inspired students and teachers to excel.

