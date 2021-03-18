IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
ht school

Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research

This chemist and X-ray crystallographer’s work is integral to the study of molecular structures of DNA, RNA, coal and graphite.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 PM IST

Born in London on July 25, 1920 in an affluent and influential British Jewish family, Rosalind was the daughter of Ellis Arthur Franklin, a politically liberal London merchant banker who also taught at Working Men’s College, and Muriel Frances Waley.

Academic pursuits

At age six, she joined her brother Roland at Norland Place School, a private day school in West London. Three years later, she entered a boarding school, the Lindores School for Young Ladies, in Sussex.

Franklin attended the St. Paul’s Girls’ School before she went to Newnham College, Cambridge in 1938 and studied chemistry within the Natural Sciences Tripos. The advance of World War II changed her course of action: not only did she serve as a London air raid warden, but in 1942 gave up her fellowship in order to work for the British Coal Utilisation Research Association, where she investigated the physical chemistry of carbon and coal for the war effort. She was able to use this research for her doctoral thesis, and in 1945 received a doctorate from Cambridge.

From 1947 to 1950, she worked with Jacques Mering at the State Chemical Laboratory in Paris, studying X-ray diffraction technology.

Research

In 1951, Franklin joined the Biophysical Laboratory at King’s College, London, as a research fellow. She applied X-ray diffraction methods to the study of DNA. When she took up research at King’s College, very little was known about the chemical makeup or structure of DNA. However, she soon discovered the density of DNA and, more importantly, established that the molecule existed in a helical conformation. Her work to make clearer X-ray patterns of DNA molecules and laid the foundation for James Watson and Francis Crick to suggest in 1953 that the structure of DNA is a double-helix polymer, a spiral consisting of two DNA strands wound around each other.

From 1953 to 1958, she worked in the Crystallography Laboratory at Birkbeck College, London. While there she completed work on coal and on DNA and began a project on the molecular structure of the tobacco mosaic virus. She collaborated on studies showing that the ribonucleic acid (RNA) in that virus was embedded in its protein rather than in its central cavity and that the RNA was a single-strand helix, rather than the double helix found in the DNA of bacterial viruses and higher organisms.

Personal life

Though best described as an agnostic, Franklin did not abandon her Jewish traditions. As the only Jewish student at Lindores School, she attended Hebrew lessons when friends went to church. Her closest personal affair was probably with her once post-doctoral student Donald Caspar. In 1956, she visited his home in Colorado after her tour to University of California, Berkeley, and was known to have said later that Caspar was one “she might have loved, might have married”. In her letter to her American friend Annie Sayre, she described him as “an ideal match”.

In mid-1956, while on a trip to the United States, Franklin first began to suspect a health problem. Even while undergoing cancer treatment, Franklin continued to work, and her group continued to produce results – seven papers in 1956 and six more in 1957. She fell ill again on March 30, and she died on April 16, 1958, in London, of bronchopneumonia, secondary carcinomatosis and ovarian cancer.

Interesting Facts

Rosalind Franklin gave a lecture at the seminar in November 1951 during which she presented the two forms of the molecule, type A and type B. She stated that the phosphate units are located in the external part of the molecule. Franklin was the first person to discover and formulate these facts, which constituted the basis for all the later attempts to build a model of the molecule.

Franklin loved travelling abroad, particularly trekking. She trekked the French Alps with Jean Kerslake in 1946, which almost cost her her life. She slipped off a slope and was barely rescued.

In 1956, she visited the University of California and tried deciphering the structure of the polio virus while it was in a crystalline state but was forced to end her work due to herrapidly failing health.

She studied the porosity of coal. using helium to determine its density. She helped classify coals and accurately predict their performance for fuel purposes and production of wartime devices — gas masks.

Source: Wikipedia, britannica.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
inspiring lives scientific study dna strand scientist + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
ht school

Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 PM IST
This chemist and X-ray crystallographer’s work is integral to the study of molecular structures of DNA, RNA, coal and graphite.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
ht school

‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
ht school

Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
German-language novelist Franz Kafka blended realism with fantasy. His stories evoke the anxieties felt by many in 20th-century Europe and North America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
ht school

Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Dr Anuradha Mehta, Principal, Red Roses Public School, Delhi shares her views on the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial skills in students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
ht school

Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The event was held on National Sports Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP