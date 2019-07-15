Rosary Sr Sec organises inter-school futsal tourney

Rosary Senior Secondary School, Radio Colony, organised the Diamond Jubilee Second Inter-School Futsal Tournament on its premises.

Principal Rev Fr Vincent D’Souza declared the tournament open and welcomed the prestigious teams from DPS, RK Puram, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Bal Bharati School Pitampura, Genesis Global, Queen Mary’s School, Bluebells International, Sahodaya School and the host school. All the players displayed great improvisation, technique, creativity, ball control and heightened awareness in a bid to lift the title. Rosary School PETs Sunita D’Cruz, Siby K K and Amit Massey and the officiating coaches encouraged the players and ensured fair play.

In the league-cum-knock out phase, the team from Rosary School reached the semifinals. The chief guest on the day of the final match was Pawan Kumar Sharma, MLA Adarsh Nagar constituency. He said he was thrilled to witness the match and praised the school’s principal and headmistresses for instilling a love of sports in students. He was felicitated by the principal.

The two teams which made it to the final match were Delhi Public School, RK Puram and Modern School, Barakhamba Road. Both the teams tried to outshine each other on the field. Delhi Public School, RK Puram, eventually triumphed in a hard fought final match. The winners and runners up were given trophies and certificates by Pawan Kumar Sharma and Rev D’ Souza. The teams could be seen celebrating their victory after the match.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 09:37 IST