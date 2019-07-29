Ryan, Rohini, takes up campaign for greenery

The students of Ryan International School, Sector 11, Rohini, celebrated an event titled Harit Vasundhara with zeal.

Under the guidance of group chairman Dr Augustine Francis Pinto, Ryanites raised awareness about saving the environment. The school joined hands with the mayor of North West Delhi Avtar Singh for the drive. Staff and students welcomed Singh to the school. He planted a sapling on the premises. Kanika Jain, councillor, ward No 25, motivated students to save the environment. The students welcomed the guests with prayer songs and showcased their talent in a show on Mother Earth. They said, “One who does not love nature, cannot love anything in life.” They planted jamun, imli and neem saplings. To make the environment green, Ryanites took part in activities like watering plants, making eco-friendly bird feeder and poster making. Ryanites also interacted with the esteemed guests and were inspired by his life. The mayor was delighted to meet the students. Ryan Rohini believes that education means more than literacy: It is awareness. It is a combination of literacy, zeal and zest for life and an understanding of the global village that is the world.

Investiture Ceremony

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, organised an investiture ceremony with enthusiasm.

It began with a march past by the students of different houses and the newly formed student council. They took an oath under the guidance of principal Reena Rajpal. She motivated students to face challenges and keep moving forward despite obstacles. She said being a leader is a vital role and the new student council would have many responsibilities to shoulder. The student council promised to discharge the duties sincerely. With flags held high and heads standing tall, the ceremony concluded.

Van Mahotsav Divas

Rainbow English School, C-3 Janakpuri, celebrated Van Mahotsav Divas with fervour.

The school conducted a plethora of activities on its premises. The event started with a talk on conservation of plants. This was followed by poem recitation. Students spoke about the importance of trees at a special assembly and impressed everyone. Then a beautiful skit was presented. Students showcased their creativity and talent in art in an inter-house competition for middle classes. They used dry leaves to make pictures. The weeklong event came to an end with a song by the choir group. School chairman Dr JR Kashyap and principal A Raghavan planted a tree. They motivated students to grow more and more trees, and help in reducing pollution.

Inter House Folk Dance Competition

DAV Public School, Sector 70, NTPC Faridabad, organised an inter-house folk dance competition in which students of all four houses showcased their talents.

Folk dances are a wonderful way to introduce children to the country’s diversity and rich culture. Senior Social Science teacher Radha Sharma coordinated the entire event. Students wore colourful ethnic attire and showcased their performances which enthralled the audience.

Principal Alka Arora applauded the students for their mesmerising performances. Samveda house emerged as the winner of the day. It was a spectacular show.

Educational Trip

The students of Yadu Public School, Sector 73, Noida, went on an educational trip to Shankar’s Doll Museum and learnt about cultures, traditions and costumes across the globe.

The museum has a collection of dolls from 85 countries. The students were excited about the visit. Three teachers and three helpers accompanied 100 students to ensure a safe journey and enhanced learning experience. The students enjoyed the display. The museum is a dreamland of 6,500 dolls. The children also saw displays on episodes such as the Dandi March and mythological scenes such as Ras Leela. The children also coloured activity sheets of dolls. With their teachers they had a gala time in the dreamland of dolls.

Social Science Week

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, observed Social Science Week in which students took part in a myriad of activities.

The events held included an inter-house quiz competition on nationalism in India, World Population Day, flag recognition activity, discussions on slogans, and speeches on the United Nations, preamble to the Constitution and impact of globaliation. Students put up models on Women Empowerment, Jallianwalla Bagh incident, Qutub Minar, Nizam-ud -din Chishti Dargah at an exhibition. The students enjoyed the activities during the week. They gained knowledge related to Social Science. The week was informative and was appreciated by all.

