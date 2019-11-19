e-paper
SCTLD poses serious threats to coral reef in the Caribbean

In a little over a year, the Mexican Caribbean has lost more than 30 percent of its corals to a little-understood illness called SCTLD, or stony coral tissue loss disease, which causes them to calcify and die.

ht-school Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SCTLD poses serious threats to coral reef in the Caribbean. (Representational image)
SCTLD poses serious threats to coral reef in the Caribbean. (Representational image)(AFP)
         

In a little over a year, the Mexican Caribbean has lost more than 30 percent of its corals to a little-understood illness called SCTLD, or stony coral tissue loss disease, which causes them to calcify and die. Experts warn the disease could kill a large part of the Mesoamerican Reef, a magnificent arc of more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of coral shared by Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. 

