SCTLD poses serious threats to coral reef in the Caribbean
In a little over a year, the Mexican Caribbean has lost more than 30 percent of its corals to a little-understood illness called SCTLD, or stony coral tissue loss disease, which causes them to calcify and die.ht-school Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:10 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a little over a year, the Mexican Caribbean has lost more than 30 percent of its corals to a little-understood illness called SCTLD, or stony coral tissue loss disease, which causes them to calcify and die. Experts warn the disease could kill a large part of the Mesoamerican Reef, a magnificent arc of more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of coral shared by Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras.
tags
top news
trending topics