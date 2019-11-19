SCTLD poses serious threats to coral reef in the Caribbean

ht-school

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:10 IST

In a little over a year, the Mexican Caribbean has lost more than 30 percent of its corals to a little-understood illness called SCTLD, or stony coral tissue loss disease, which causes them to calcify and die. Experts warn the disease could kill a large part of the Mesoamerican Reef, a magnificent arc of more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) of coral shared by Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras.