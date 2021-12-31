e-paper
Shivalik kids express gratitude for farmers

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, is conducting various fitness activities under the ‘Fit India Movement’.

ht-school Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:01 IST
The PTIs and yoga instructors are developing the habit of regular exercise and yoga among the students. Children have been doing yoga, free hand exercises, rope skipping, kangaroo jumps etc. They have also been attending Indian and western dance classes on a regular basis.

