Shivalik kids express gratitude for farmers

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:01 IST

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, is conducting various fitness activities under the ‘Fit India Movement’.

The PTIs and yoga instructors are developing the habit of regular exercise and yoga among the students. Children have been doing yoga, free hand exercises, rope skipping, kangaroo jumps etc. They have also been attending Indian and western dance classes on a regular basis.