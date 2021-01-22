IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign
Sia Kapoor
Sia Kapoor
ht school

Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign

  • Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

Under this programme, which is a part of NASA’s citizen science project, conducted by Hardin Simmons University, USA, IASC and Kalam Centre deployed a unique platform which gave selected participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover real near-Earth objects and main belt asteroids.

The outreach support was extended by Homi Labs, India’s first future learning lab. Only 22 participants were selected from across the globe who were later trained to analyse data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth. At the end of the campaign, young minds made path breaking contributions to NASA’s Near-Earth Object (NEO) Programme and discovered 27 preliminary asteroids. Selected participants were provided highly specialized training in order to operate the advanced astronomical software Astrometrica.

This software used to analyse images from the ‘Pan Starrs’ (The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) Telescope, located in Hawaii, USA. It uses a 1.8 m telescope to survey the sky to look for asteroids, comets and NEOs.

Preliminary Discoveries are the first observations of asteroids found in the main belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter which need further confirmation to go to provisional status. This usually takes up to five years after which the asteroid can be officially catalogued by the Minor Planet Center of International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Altogether 10 teams participated in the campaign. As part of team Project Valiant, Sia discovered three preliminary asteroids. Principal LV Sehgal congratulated Sia for her momentous achievement and bringing laurels to the school. Sehgal said, “May this path-breaking and astounding discovery be just a foundation stone for achieving milestones in future as well !!” The principal also applauded Kalam Centre and IASC for providing a befitting platform to students to hone their scientific skills. Srijan Pal Singh, Kalam Centre founder and former advisor (technology and policy) to Dr. Kalam, congratulated the students and said, “These discoveries are crucial contributions in our knowledge of cosmos. Knowing the asteroids around and mapping them is an important element in our bid to understand and monitor these flying rocks around our planet.”

All the successful participants were given certificates by Singh during a Graduation Ceremony organized by Kalam Centre.

DAVPS, Sreshtha Vihar, students selected for INSPIRE Award-MANAK

Two students of DAV Public School (DAVPS), Sreshtha Vihar -- Hrithik Khanna of Class 10 and Anmol Upadhyay of Class 8 -- have been selected for INSPIRE Award - MANAK (million minds augmenting national aspirations and knowledge), instituted by the department of science and technology. INSPIRE stands for innovation in science pursuit for inspired research

Both the students will be awarded 10,000 each for their unique and creative ideas. To fight with the problems of anxiety and stress, Hrithik came up with the idea of Nidra Pillow, a unique combination of various automatic devices. It has a device which can form binaural beats to relax the brain and a special sprayer which gives instant and relaxing sleep to the person who uses it.

It can also be used by the elderly people who are dealing with the problem of sleeplessness.

Understanding the importance of water in our lives and preventing its misuse, Anmol came up with an innovative idea of proper management of gallons of water wasted in washing machines. He developed a device to be installed in washing machine which can not only filter and purify the released water but also can store it. This way the large amount of waste water can be conserved and reused. School teacher incharge Suhasini K. Nath appreciated their works and congratulated the budding scientists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sia Kapoor
Sia Kapoor
ht school

Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
ht school

Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
ht school

Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
ht school

26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
ht school

You can find success on roads less travelled too

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • ﻿They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
ht school

Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
ht school

Maharashtra: Covid vaccine for general public after 6 months

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The general population is expected to get the dose after it, which means the wait for them ranges between three and six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
ht school

HT PACE organises exclusive webinar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ht school

Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ht school

First-come, first-serve round back for FYJC, says education dept

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP