e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Karnataka SSLC result 2020: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10

Karnataka SSLC result 2020: Class 10 exam results to be out on August 10

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

ht-school Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Karnataka SSLC result 2020.
Karnataka SSLC result 2020.(HT file)
         

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result, 2020 on Monday, August 10, state education minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The result will be declared at 3.00 pm, he said.

After the results are declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

About 8,48,203 students appeared for the exam between June 25 and July 4.

tags
top news
Air India Express plane with 191 from Dubai skids off Kozhikode runway, pilot killed
Air India Express plane with 191 from Dubai skids off Kozhikode runway, pilot killed
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft killed as plane with over 191 on board skids off runway
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft killed as plane with over 191 on board skids off runway
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In