St Xavier’s High School felicitates council members

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, conducted investiture ceremony recently to felicitate the newly elected council members of the school.

The elected students were entrusted with their responsibility to take care of the school. The elected president of the school took the oath to serve the school with sincerity.

All the students of pre-primary, primary and secondary section were entrusted with the responsibility to be a part of the school cabinet.

The chief guests for the day were Pastor Arun Rathina, conducting prayer service at SXHS-Borivli, Fahmida Hasan Khan, president, Borivli Vikas Foundation-Social, Educational, Arts and Sports, Dr Anisha Navkudkar, alumni of the school who is pursuing MD in Immunohematology and Transfusion at Tata Memorial Hospital. The guest wished all the students and blessed them to do well in life.

Doctor’s Day

Students of Class 4 and 5 celebrated National Doctor’s Day by participating in an interactive session conducted by Dr Anita Pal, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, double gold medalist and university topper and Dr Prajakta Rohokale, medical officer at Oscar Hospitals, MD medicine from Russian Federation and rewarded by Russian surgery club for her best services.

The doctors talked about the importance of personal hygiene and habits in children and how they can lead a healthy life by keeping themselves safe from the seasonal diseases.

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1 across India to honour the legendary physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:48 IST